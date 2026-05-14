  • Thursday, 14th May, 2026

Kaduna APC Moves to Avert Crisis Ahead of Primaries, Sets up Consensus Committee

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has constituted a high level Consensus Committee on Party Harmonisation and Aspirants’ Engagement as part of efforts to strengthen unity within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the increasing number of aspirants and contending interest groups seeking elective positions in the state, a development believed to be threatening cohesion within the party.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the state government, the committee was mandated to drive constructive engagement among aspirants and stakeholders across the state with the aim of promoting political stability, mutual understanding and consensus within the APC.

According to the statement, the committee will engage aspirants, party leaders and other stakeholders to facilitate amicable resolutions in constituencies where competing interests exist.

The statement added the committee would also encourage voluntary withdrawals where necessary “in the broader interest of party harmony and electoral success.”

It further noted the constitution of the committee “reflects the commitment of Governor Uba Sani to inclusive leadership, internal cohesion, and the preservation of unity within the party”.

The nine member committee is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe while the state secretary of the APC is to serve as secretary.

Other members are the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly; the State Chairman of the APC; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); the Chief of Staff to the governor; the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General;  the Commissioner for Information;  and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legal Services.

The statement said the initiative aligns with Governor Sani’s “broader vision of strengthening democratic processes through dialogue, consultation, and consensus-driven engagement, while positioning the party for a united and successful outing at the polls next year.”

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