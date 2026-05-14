China Seeks Stronger Media Ties with Nigeria at Beijing Seminar

Sunday Ehigiator





The Chinese government has called for deeper collaboration between Chinese and Nigerian media professionals as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and foster mutual understanding between both countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a seminar for renowned Nigerian editors and commentators in Beijing, Deputy Director of the Institute of International Studies and Advanced Training under the China International Communications Group, Li Hengtian, said journalists and commentators from both nations had a crucial role to play in dismantling stereotypes and building bridges of understanding.

Li noted that China and Nigeria had built a robust relationship over the past five decades, anchored on economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and infrastructure development.

According to him, Nigeria remains China’s largest engineering contracting market, second-largest export market and third-largest trading partner in Africa.

He cited major infrastructure projects executed under China-Nigeria cooperation, including the Lagos Light Rail, Abuja Rail Mass Transit, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Zungeru Hydropower Station, as evidence of the growing partnership between both countries.

Li stated that China-Nigeria relations had become a major highlight within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

“Today, more Nigerian youths are travelling eastward in pursuit of knowledge in Chinese institutions, while more Chinese builders and entrepreneurs are journeying westward to Nigeria to contribute to development and prosperity,” he said.

He added that both countries were now working towards building what he described as a “China-Nigeria community with a shared future.”

Quoting celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Li warned against the dangers of “single stories” and stereotypes in international reporting.

“Media professionals have the responsibility to break down one-dimensional narratives and present the complexity and richness of the world,” he said

Li stressed that despite growing cooperation between both countries, there was still a need for deeper people-to-people understanding.

According to him, journalists and commentators serve as “bridge-builders of understanding” capable of dispelling prejudice and misconceptions between nations.

He urged media practitioners from both countries to strengthen collaboration and tell “stories of friendship, cooperation and shared development” capable of promoting peaceful relations between China and Nigeria.

“I hope this seminar will open a wider window for our Nigerian media friends to understand China more deeply and serve as a bridge of mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual support between China and Nigeria,” he stated.

Li also highlighted the activities of the China International Communications Group, describing it as one of China’s leading international communication agencies established in 1949 to project China’s history, culture and development achievements globally.

According to him, the organisation publishes more than 4,000 books annually in over 40 languages and produces 36 multilingual journals.

He further noted that CICG had in recent years organised several exchange programmes and seminars involving African media professionals, helping to deepen media and cultural ties between China and African countries.

The ongoing seminar in Beijing, according to the organisers, forms part of China’s broader efforts to strengthen diplomatic, cultural and media engagement with Africa.