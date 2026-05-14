FAAN MD Recommits to Emergency Preparedness, Stronger Collaboration with LASEMA

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in the areas of emergency preparedness, disaster management and coordinated response operations.

Mrs. Kuku gave the assurance on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Permanent Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, to the FAAN Headquarters in Lagos.

The FAAN MD commended LASEMA for its continued support and cooperation during emergency situations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, noting that the relationship between both agencies has played a key role in improving emergency response coordination and incident management in Lagos State.

She described the partnership between FAAN and LASEMA as strategic, especially in the area of emergency mock drills, disaster response exercises and safety management operations within airport environments.

Mrs. Kuku also welcomed LASEMA’s proposal seeking FAAN’s participation in the proposed Lagos Institute of Disaster Management, an initiative being established by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Lagos State University (LASU), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other institutions.

While acknowledging the importance of additional training in areas such as Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Disaster Management, Recovery and Logistics, the FAAN MD stressed that all training programmes involving airport personnel must align with the operational standards and regulatory frameworks of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

She emphasized that FAAN operates within strict aviation safety and regulatory guidelines, adding that any decision regarding participation in the proposed programmes would be subject to the necessary approvals and compliance requirements.

According to Mrs. Kuku, FAAN already has a structured emergency management system with designated Incident Commanders responsible for coordinating emergency operations across airport facilities.

To ensure continuous engagement on the initiative, she named the South-West Regional Manager, Mr. Arewa Olatokunbo, as FAAN’s focal point for further discussions with LASEMA.

Mrs. Kuku reiterated FAAN’s commitment to sustaining its longstanding collaboration with LASEMA in advancing emergency preparedness, coordinated response mechanisms and aviation safety management in line with global best practices.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between FAAN, LASEMA and the Lagos State Government in the area of disaster management and emergency response.

He explained that LASEMA was seeking FAAN’s support and participation in the Lagos Institute of Disaster Management in recognition of the Authority’s critical role in emergency management within the aviation sector.