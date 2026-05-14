AAU Rusticates 27 College of Medicine Students for Exam Malpractices, Impersonation

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Authorities of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have rusticated no fewer than 27 students of the College of Medicine for alleged examination misconduct and impersonation.

The affected students, who were mainly from the departments of Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Anatomy, Human Physiology, and Medicine and Surgery, were sent away for between two and four semesters.

They were in their 300, 400 and 500 levels of the institution.

Registrar of the university, Mrs. Oluwayomi, said the rustication of the students followed approval of the recommendations of the Mobile Disciplinary Committee of the College of Medicine for 2024/2025.

A statement made available to newsmen in Benin City by Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, said out of 31 accused students, 27 were rusticated for two and four semesters while four were exonerated.

The registrar said 14 of the students were from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, out of which one was exonerated, while 10 were sent away from the Department of Anatomy, and three were exonerated.

She added that one student from the Department of Nursing, three from the Department of Human Physiology, and three from Medicine and Surgery were among those rusticated by the institution.

The management stated the rustications were with effect from 2025/2026 academic session, adding the affected students should not be allowed to take part in any examination until the period of rustication has been served.

The school also ordered that some affected students should not be allowed to take part in any examination both internal and external within the period of the penalty as well as after serving the punishment.

Other punishments were that the courses of study of some of the students should not be upgraded while the result of one of them should not be computed until the period of rustication had been served.

The university, after exonerating one of the students, warned him and ordered that his mobile phone be returned to him.