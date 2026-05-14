AbdulRazaq: Tinubu’s Transformative Leadership Made APC Credible Platform

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the transformative leadership of President Bola Tinubu had made All Progressives Congress (APC) a credible platform to win elections. AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin, yesterday, at the party’s secretariat while addressing House of Assembly aspirants.

He said the unprecedented number of people wanting to contest elections under APC showed that the par-ty was vibrant, democratic, and loved.

The governor said there were very limited elective positions, but the aspirants’ efforts were well recognised and would be rewarded accordingly by the party, including through appointments.

AbdulRazaq stated, “We have strong leadership at the national level. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is transforming our economy.

“That is why you see all these developments in this state. He was able to release the resources. You can see the development we did in the first term of the administration and in the second term.

“So things are moving rapidly. And we’ll continue to do our best in every area, every segment of this state economy.

“APC is the vehicle to come on board with. You know what we met in this state and you see how we have transformed the state, as against the poor state of things we inherited. Kwarans are not fools. They know their history very well.”

AbdulRazaq said, “In 2019 when we came in, they were not paying salaries. Teachers were being owed. Our schools were dilapidated.

“The counterpart funds to UBEC had not been paid for seven years. They abandoned education. These are the same people that want to come back.

“I’m not even talking about health care or going into infrastructure. In seven years, we have built more roads than they built in 16 years. We have transformed the state.

“Look at education. Our students keep winning honours all over the world. That shows our investment in education is yield result.”

AbdulRazaq commended the aspirants for showing interest in the APC platform, saying the party is proud of them for their readiness to contribute to the development of the state.

He stated, “I congratulate all of you. All of you are winners. Each one of you. You see that our party is a very vibrant party. That is what the numbers have shown.

“It is a democracy. Nobody is stopping you from obtaining forms. You are free to aspire to any position you want in this state, in this federation. Now, our numbers are large for just 24 positions.

“We will do some engagements among ourselves and thereafter do the contest for these positions. But what I can assure you is that the leadership and the party is proud of you.

“You’ve qualified yourself for appointments by obtaining the forms to contest for this office. You’ve shown that you are qualified to lead in this state. So, this is just a stepping stone.

“You’re all young people. Who knows, there’s a governor among you here today, In Sha Allah. I continue to urge you to support the party.

“We just need to pray to God to guide us to achieve our goals. And if you don’t get the ticket now, that’s not the end of the world. Maybe that’s not what God has in stock for you. You will have something else.”

AbdulRazaq urged support for Tinubu in his effort to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“He’ll be coming to Kwara before the end of this year to launch some of our projects,” the governor said of Tinubu.

“And we’ll give him a rousing welcome when he comes in,” he added.

AbdulRazaq stated, “On road infrastructure, we have constructed Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road and many others in the South, Central, and North.

“We are fixing no fewer than three other major roads in Pategi at the moment. The Pategi Motel is ongoing. The Great Cultural Centre in Pategi is ongoing. That is how it is across the state.

“We will continue to develop and work together. Now, in various ways, we might not have our way, but we just have to work together.”

Earlier, state Chairman of APC, Sunday Fagbemi, commended AbdulRazaq for his achievements across the state and urged the aspirants to continue to promote the activities of the government before the people.

Fagbemi said, “Every segment of Kwara has experienced progressive changes. You are supposed to make this your campaign point. Our achievements are huge and unprecedented.”