Judiciary Must Balance Urgency, Fairness in Banking Disputes, Says Justice Tsoho

Wale Igbintade





Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has called for a careful balance between urgency, fairness, and regulatory objectives in the resolution of banking and insolvency disputes, warning that inconsistency in judicial and regulatory actions can undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

Tsoho made the call in a keynote address at the 2026 Sensitisation Seminar for Judges of the Federal High Court, organised by National Judicial Institute (NJI), in collaboration with Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Enhancing the Efficacy of Bank Resolution and Depositors’ Protection,” the chief judge said disputes arising from banking transactions and financial regulation now demanded more than the straightforward application of legal principles due to their complexity and wider economic implications.

Represented by Justice Olayinka Faji, Tsoho stated that courts were increasingly confronted with applications for interim reliefs, insolvency proceedings, competing claims over financial assets, and challenges to regulatory powers, often under circumstances that required both urgency and restraint.

He stressed that judges were frequently required to reconcile competing interests while ensuring that judicial and regulatory processes are not used in ways that defeat statutory objectives.

“Where both the adjudicatory and regulatory processes collide in uncertainty or prolonged inconsistency, confidence in both systems becomes weakened, and distrust eventually leads to economic instability,” Tsoho said.

He observed that banking disputes now extended beyond the interests of litigants, directly affecting public trust, confidence in financial institutions, and the overall stability of the banking sector.

He attributed the growing complexity of financial sector litigation to evolving financial regulations, technological innovations, and the rise of digital financial tools.

Tsoho said the Federal High Court occupied a central position in determining disputes relating to insolvency proceedings, liquidation matters, creditor claims, recovery actions, and oversight of financial institutions.

According to him, judicial decisions in such cases often shape the practical operation of financial regulation and influence public perception of accountability within the sector.

He emphasised that bank liquidation proceedings should not be treated as ordinary commercial disputes, given their far-reaching implications for depositors, creditors, investors, employees, and regulatory institutions.

“Such proceedings involve questions that directly affect depositors, creditors, investors, employees and regulatory institutions,” he said.

Tsoho also underscored the importance of depositor protection in sustaining confidence in the banking sector, stating that adequate safeguards during financial distress are essential to preserving systemic stability.

He added that the judiciary played a critical role in maintaining public confidence through decisions that reinforced fairness, legal certainty, and orderly financial administration.

Tsoho said the evolving financial landscape continued to generate new legal challenges relating to regulatory authority, management of liquidation estates, enforcement mechanisms, and applications for interim reliefs. He said this underscored the need for continuous judicial engagement with emerging trends and contemporary realities in financial sector litigation.

The chief judge explained that the seminar was designed to encourage practical and informed reflection on issues central to the work of the Federal High Court, including insolvency proceedings, liquidation estate disputes, and the public interest dimensions of bank resolution processes.

He urged participating judges to actively engage in the discussions and benefit from insights shared by professionals, academics, and practitioners in the legal and financial sectors.

Tsoho also commended NJI and NDIC for sustaining collaboration aimed at strengthening judicial education and promoting financial system stability in Nigeria.

NDIC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thompson Sunday, represented by Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mrs. Emily Osuji, said effective bank liquidation and depositor protection depended heavily on timely judicial intervention.

“The successful discharge of these mandates is deeply dependent on the clarity, consistency, and timeliness of judicial pronouncements,” he said.

Sunday stated that delays and conflicting judicial decisions in liquidation matters could frustrate asset recovery, depositor reimbursement and financial sector stability.

“Sound and well-reasoned judicial decisions contribute directly to depositor confidence, investor trust, and the overall resilience of the national economy,” he added.

Earlier, NJI Administrator Justice Babatunde Adejumo, urged judges to uphold the integrity of the judiciary, describing it as the country’s last hope.

“We must continue to protect the integrity of the judiciary, which remains the hope of both the common man and the nation at large,” he said.

The seminar focused on strengthening judicial understanding of bank resolution, depositor protection, insolvency proceedings and the legal challenges surrounding financial sector regulation.