TCN Compensates, Resettles Affected Persons on ROW in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri





Respite came the way of the affected persons from over 32 communities in Imo State as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) commenced compensation and resettlement benefits for those who occupy the right of way (ROW) of the company.

The company also flagged-off the skills acquisition and start-up support to about 62 people and Small Business Empowerment Programme to 210 beneficiaries which is an intervention under the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the power sector.

Performing the implementation of resettlement action plan (RAP) acquisition and clearing of right of way for the proposed reconstruction of 138 kilometres Alaoji in Abia State to Onitsha in Anambra State 330KV single circuit to 330KV double circuit quad core transmission line, the TCN Managing Director, Dr. Ahmed Sule Abdulaziz, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for supporting the implementation and compensation payment of project affected persons in the areas.

The managing director who was represented by the Project Manager (AfDB-PIU TCN) managing Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project Phase-1 (NTEP-1), Engr. Omobola Odusoga-Sobo commended their funding/donor partner, African Development Bank (AfDB) for making sure that the project is fully realized.

“We gather here because of one simple truth: the future of our people cannot wait. Renewed Hope is not just a slogan. It is a commitment to restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and putting tools in the hands of ordinary Nigerians so they can build better lives for themselves and their families.

“Today, 64 of our sons and daughters from 32 communities will receive practical training and start-up support in critical trades: Fashion and tailoring, cobbling and shoemaking,

“Catering and food processing, ICT and digital skills, mechanics and auto repair, electrical work, and other artisanal skills that form the backbone of our local economy.

“This is not charity. It is investment. We are equipping you with skills that are in demand, and giving you the tools to start earning immediately. When you succeed, you don’t just feed your household. You employ others, you train others, and you strengthen the economic fabric of your community.

“In addition, 210 small business owners will receive direct empowerment grants. These grants are targeted at traders, artisans, and micro-entrepreneurs who form the lifeblood of our markets,” he added.

He maintained that the goal is clear – to reduce the burden of capital, expand businesses, and make the beneficiaries less vulnerable to economic shocks, adding “a grant of this nature may look small on paper, but in the hands of a determined Nigerian, it becomes capital for growth, jobs, and hope.”

“President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is built on the understanding that government must meet citizens where they are. You cannot talk about economic reform without addressing the woman selling in the market, the young man who wants to learn a trade, the graduate who needs a first step into business.

“This program is about inclusion. It reaches 32 communities. It cuts across trades that our people already know and value. It removes barriers and replaces them with opportunity.

“My charge to beneficiaries, to the 64 trainees and 210 grant recipients: this is your moment. Use these skills and resources well. Be accountable. Be diligent. And when you rise, bring others with you. That is how we build a nation that works for all,” he stated.

Contributing, the project consultant and managing director of PGM Nigeria Limited, Mr. Basil Uzodimma said that the TCN is magnanimous enough to compensate those people that occupied their corridor for residential, commercial and farming activities.

He advised community leaders to protect the beneficiaries, monitor progress, and ensure that the impact is felt beyond today.