Akinyemi, Service Chiefs, Retired Diplomats, Others Hail Enikanolaiye’s New Appointment

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





A group comprising former foreign ministers, former members of the federal executive council, service chiefs, retired diplomats, and other prominent individuals have expressed their enthusiastic support for the recent appointment of Ambassador Audu-Rafiu Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

This endorsement reflects the high regard in which he is held within diplomatic circles and highlights the collective optimism about his ability to navigate complex international relations effectively.

The commendations from such a diverse array of experienced professionals underscore the confidence in Enikanolaiye’s leadership and vision for the future.

Notable figures in the realm of diplomacy, such as Professor Bolaji Akinyemi and General Ike Omar Sanda Nwachukwu, both of whom served as “External Affairs Ministers” during the military regimes of Generals Muhammadu Buhari and Ibrahim Babangida between 1984 and 1993, have personally called to express their admiration.

They characterized him as a dedicated patriot who has devoted many years to the advancement of nation-building efforts.

Prominent military and governmental figures have also taken the time to celebrate Enikanolaiye’s recent appointment.

General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Defence Staff during President Buhari’s administration, and Professor Eyitayo Lambo, former Health Minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo, have lauded his exceptional service in previous administrations.

The group highlighted Enikanolaiye’s tenacity and exemplary commitment, noting that his involvement in the current administration is expected to yield significant productivity and results. Additionally, notable Rear Admirals Mackson Makanju Kadiri and Murtala Bashir, both of whom served as Commandants of the Nigerian Defence College (NDC), have also congratulated him on his elevation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing this move as timely and crucial for enhancing the administration’s accomplishment especially on the foreign relations podium.

The responses have extended beyond government officials to include various organizations and institutions. Correspondences have been received from a wide range of entities, including the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA), the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC), the Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA), and the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN).

These organizations have conveyed their congratulations, reflecting a broad consensus regarding Enikanolaiye’s integrity and expected efficacy in his new role.

Messages of support have also come from the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics (AERE), the Nigerian Embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), and the Kogi State University (KOSU) in Kabba, all expressing confidence in his capabilities.

On the community front, Member Representing Yagba federal constituency, Hon Leke Abejide and local associations such as the Ife-Olukotun Descendants Union (IDU) and the Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association (ECDA) and the Jege Development Association, (JDA), have joined the Okun Development Association (ODA) in celebrating Ambassador Enikanolaiye’s recognition and significant achievements. Abejide specifically applauded the President for pitching for the “erudite, quintessential diplomat.”

In a personal gesture, the Vice Chancellor of FUL, Professor Gbenga Solomon Ibileye, has equally sent heartfelt felicitated to Enikanolaiye, who is also the Asoju-Oba of Ife-Olukotun Kingdom. He described Enikanolaiye as an extraordinary diplomat, technocrat, and humanitarian.

In a goodwill message shared with the media on Sunday in Kabba, spokesman of the Kogi State University, Tade Oshaloto, conveyed the sentiments of the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Kehinde Imisi Temitope Eniola, that Enikanolaiye’s appointment signifies recognition for a life characterized by excellence, discipline, integrity, and dedicated service to the nation.

Moreover, the Vice Chancellor praised Enikanolaiye for his initiative to establish the Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye Scholarship Award for Academic Excellence at Kogi State University.

He highlighted this decision as a commendable gesture, inspired by the support Enikanolaiye received as one of the best graduating students in the several institutions he attended over several decades.

This act is viewed as a testament to his patriotism and unwavering commitment to fostering the values of hard work, dignity in labour, and academic excellence, he said.

Professor Eniola noted the endowment is poised to positively impact students’ lives by recognising and rewarding deserving candidates, and emphasised that it will serve as a lasting legacy of the diplomat’s dedication to youth development and education, which he believes is essential for the country’s future.