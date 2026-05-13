Shettima Backs ICSAN’s Bill on Governance Reforms, Secretariat Project

Omolabake Fasogbon

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has pledged support for the passage of the Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill currently before the National Assembly, and the ongoing construction of the national secretariat of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria(ICSAN) in Lagos.

The CGIN bill seeks change of name for ICSAN to better reflect modern governance practices and expand its mandate beyond traditional secretarial duties.

Shettima gave the assurance while receiving a delegation of ICSAN, led by its President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, recently.

Speaking during the visit, Ukpanah briefed the Vice-President on the institute’s efforts to deepen corporate governance practice, promote ethical leadership, and strengthen institutional capacity across both the public and private sectors of the economy.

She drew attention to the CGIN Bill, awaiting listing for second reading at the National Assembly, noting that the proposed legislation would strengthen governance practice, enhance professionalism and align the country with evolving global governance standards.

“This is expected to serve as a hub for governance education, professional development, research, and stakeholders engagement,” she said.

Responding, the Vice President acknowledged the role of governance in national development, pledging support for initiatives aimed at strengthening institutions and regulatory frameworks as well as promoting transparency and accountability.