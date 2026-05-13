Nigeria Loses $1bn Yearly to Marine Litter, as Environment Ministry, PROTEGO Launch Policy Brief

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Federal Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with PROTEGO, has launched a Policy Brief on Policies, Institutional Set-Up and Financing of Marine Litter Prevention in Nigeria. It was part of efforts to strengthen the country’s response to the growing environmental threats posed by waste pollution in waterways and coastal communities.

The launch, held on Tuesday, brought together government officials, environmental experts, development partners, and stakeholders to chart a pathway for preventing marine litter, particularly plastic pollution, from entering the rivers and oceans.

The initiative was supported by Adelphi, Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre, and WASTE Africa.

Speaking at the event, on behalf of Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Mrs. Omotunde Adeola, Director II, Pollution Control and Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Environment, described marine litter as one of the most urgent environmental challenges confronting the world today.

According to the minister, marine litter threatens biodiversity, disrupts ecosystem functions, undermines livelihoods in coastal communities, and poses significant risks to public health and economic sustainability.

He stated, “As a coastal nation, Nigeria is not exempt from these impacts. Our rivers and waterways often serve as pathways through which waste enters the marine environment. This makes it crucial for us to adopt a comprehensive, coordinated and forward-looking strategy to address the problem.”

He explained that the newly launched policy brief provided an evidence-based assessment of Nigeria’s current policies, institutional frameworks, and financing mechanisms for preventing marine litter, while identifying gaps and recommending practical steps for improvement.

Lawal stated that the Federal Ministry of Environment had over the years demonstrated commitment to tackling plastic pollution through initiatives, such as the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, and implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility and engagement under the National Plastic Action Partnership aimed at promoting a circular economy.

He stressed the need for stronger policy coherence and enforcement across all levels of government, improved institutional coordination, sustainable financing mechanisms, better data harmonisation, and broader stakeholder participation, particularly involving the private sector and local communities.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Mrs. Falmata Bukar-Kolo, Deputy Director, Solid Waste Management and Technology Division of the Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health at the ministry, said financing remained central to efforts to prevent marine litter.

According to Bukar-Kolo, preventing marine litter before it enters waterways is more cost-effective than clean-up efforts.

She said effective financing could support recycling initiatives and waste-to-energy solutions capable of creating jobs while reducing pollution.

She stated, “The Ministry of Environment is working tirelessly, but we cannot do it alone. We have to involve stakeholders, international partners and civil society.

“We need a holistic approach to tackle marine pollution and ensure our waterways are free of plastic pollution and other forms of waste.”

Regional Coordinator for Africa at PROTEGO, Clem Ugorji, said the policy brief was developed after more than one year of collaboration with the ministry and stakeholders to assess gaps in Nigeria’s policy and regulatory landscape on marine litter prevention.

Ugorji said studies conducted across identified hotspots revealed weaknesses in policies, institutional frameworks, and waste management systems.

According to him, available estimates indicated that Nigeria loses at least $1 billion annually to disruptions caused by marine litter and poor waste management, underscoring the urgency for stronger regulations and preventive measures.