Adamawa 2027: Haske Commences Statewide Grassroots Engagement Tour

The Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Bashir Haske, has embarked on a statewide grassroots appreciation and engagement tour across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs), aimed at strengthening citizen engagement and aligning leadership priorities with the aspirations of the people.

The five-day strategic tour, which commenced on Monday, May 11, 2026, has so far covered nine LGAs. At each stop, Haske reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance, youth empowerment, educational development, agricultural revitalisation, and sustainable economic growth, a statement explained.

He also emphasised that the voices, needs, and expectations of the people would remain central to his political vision.

The tour began in the Southern Senatorial Zone, with visits to Ganye, Toungo, Jada and Mayo-Belwa LGAs. The aspirant was received by large gatherings of traditional leaders, stakeholders, youth and women groups, and party faithful, reflecting strong grassroots support and community engagement.

On Tuesday, the tour extended to Lamurde, Guyuk, Shelleng, Numan and Demsa LGAs, where stakeholders described the engagements as impactful and inspiring. Haske and his delegation held consultative meetings with royal fathers and local leaders, fostering dialogue on unity, development, and shared prosperity.

“In recognition of traditional institutions, Haske first paid a courtesy visit, on Monday, to the Gangwari Ganye, presenting utility vehicles to the royal father as a gesture of respect and partnership,” it added.

He highlighted the importance of sustaining a strong relationship between leadership and traditional authorities in advancing peace and development.

Speaking during the visit, Haske described his relationship with the Ganye chiefdom as longstanding and rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations.

In his response, the Gangwari Ganye commended the aspirant as “a son of the soil and a son of destiny,” offering prayers for wisdom and guidance while urging him to remain connected to grassroots communities.

Across the LGAs visited, community members acknowledged Haske’s track record of philanthropy, educational support, and humanitarian initiatives, noting that his contributions to social welfare predate his political ambition.

Prominent political figures, including former Deputy Governor Martin Babale, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman, Abubakar Shehu, and Hon. Mansur Toungo, also endorsed Haske’s leadership qualities. They described him as a visionary leader with administrative competence, political maturity, and a strong commitment to people-centred governance.

The tour continues today in Michika, Madagali, Mubi North and Mubi South LGAs; Thursday in Maiha, Hong, Gombi and Song LGAs; and will conclude on Friday in Girei, Fufure, Yola North and Yola South LGAs.

Haske expressed gratitude to all communities visited for their hospitality, guidance and support, reaffirming his belief that unity, peace, and collective effort are critical to building a prosperous Adamawa State.

Haske recently made his official declaration to run for 2027 Governorship election in Adamawa State on April 25, 2026 on the platform of APC and subsequently obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.