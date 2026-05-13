Jigawa Assembly Approves Namadi’s

Request to Access N84bn FG-backed Facility

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





The Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has announced the approval of Governor Umar Namadi’s request to access an N84 billion federal government-backed financing facility for infrastructure development across the state.

Dangyatin said the facility was part of a federal government intervention programme under which the 36 states are expected to receive N7 billion monthly over a 12-month period.

The speaker announced the approval on Tuesday during plenary after reading the governor’s correspondence before lawmakers and explained the cumulative allocation for each state would amount to N84 billion to support infrastructure and other development projects.

He added that participating states are expected to obtain the facility through their chosen commercial banks, while the federal government will handle the monthly repayments.

The facility is expected to support the execution of critical projects in Jigawa State, including road construction, healthcare, water supply, education, agriculture and rural electrification.

The funding is also expected to strengthen the state government’s efforts to improve public services and enhance the living standards of residents through sustainable infrastructure

According to the speaker, the Assembly approved the governor’s request to begin the process of accessing the funds.