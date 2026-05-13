NAICOM Collaborates With Police, Relevant Institutions for NIIRA Implementation

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has aid that it is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure full implementation of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025) and protecting the interest of the insuring public from fraudulent activities of fake insurance institutions.

To this end, the commission said it is currently collaborating with the police as well as engaging members of the Association of Registered Insurance Agents (ARIAN) to ensure implementation of the Act.

Recently the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to discuss strategies for deepening collaboration on the implementation of the NIIRA 2025 and its accompanying reforms.

Speaking during the meeting, the insurance commissioner Omosehin, pointed out that NIIRA 2025 was enacted to modernise Nigeria’s insurance landscape, promote transparency, and safeguard the interests of millions of Nigerians who rely on insurance for financial security. He stressed that NAICOM could not achieve full compliance and market discipline without the active support of law enforcement agencies.

In his response, Disu, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to partner with He assured that the Police would provide the necessary operational and legal backing to ensure that offenders were brought to justice and policyholders’ rights fully protected.

In a related development, NAICOM and ARIAN recently agreed to strengthen colollaboration to enforce NIIRA 2025 and Protect Insurance Consumers.

NAICOM at the meeting reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the enforcement of the NIIRA 2025 framework and protecting Nigerian insurance consumers from unauthorised and predatory practices, through strategic engagement with ARIAN.