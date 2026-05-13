  • Tuesday, 12th May, 2026

NAICOM Collaborates With Police, Relevant Institutions for NIIRA Implementation

Business | 38 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has aid that it is  leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure full implementation of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025) and protecting the interest of the insuring public from fraudulent activities of fake insurance institutions.

To this end, the commission said it is currently collaborating with the police  as well as engaging  members of the Association of Registered Insurance Agents (ARIAN) to ensure implementation of the Act.

Recently the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to discuss strategies for deepening collaboration on the implementation of the NIIRA 2025 and its accompanying reforms.  

Speaking during the meeting, the insurance commissioner Omosehin, pointed out that NIIRA 2025 was enacted to modernise  Nigeria’s insurance landscape, promote transparency, and safeguard the interests of millions of Nigerians who rely on insurance for financial security. He stressed that NAICOM could not achieve full compliance and market discipline without the active support of law enforcement agencies.  

In his response, Disu, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to partner with He assured that the Police would provide the necessary operational and legal backing to ensure that offenders were brought to justice and policyholders’ rights  fully protected.  

In a related development, NAICOM and ARIAN recently agreed to strengthen  colollaboration to enforce NIIRA 2025 and Protect Insurance Consumers.

NAICOM at the meeting reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the enforcement of the NIIRA 2025 framework and protecting Nigerian insurance consumers from unauthorised and predatory practices, through strategic engagement with ARIAN.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.