Heirs Insurance Group Launches Multi-Language AI Assistant to Deepen Insurance Access in Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

Heirs Insurance Group has unveiled a multi-language generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant, Prince AI, designed to simplify insurance access and improve customer engagement across multiple platforms.

The organisation said the launch of Prince AI makes it the first insurer in Nigeria to deploy a multi-language generative AI assistant, capable of responding to customer enquiries in several local and international languages, including English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese.

The AI-powered assistant, launched ahead of the group’s fifth anniversary, forms part of Heirs Insurance Group’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at deepening financial inclusion and making insurance services more accessible to Nigerians.

According to the organisation, Prince AI provides instant responses to enquiries relating to Heirs Insurance products, as well as general insurance-related questions, helping customers understand coverage options, evaluate their needs and select suitable policies.

The chatbot also enables customers to purchase and renew insurance policies, initiate claims and monitor claim processes through multiple digital channels, including WhatsApp, the SimpleLife Mobile App and the company’s website.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Digital Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Peace Okhianmhense-Philips, described the launch as a significant step in the company’s digital evolution.

She said: “Prince AI represents the next phase of our digital evolution. By embedding generative AI into our customer experience, we are not only improving speed and efficiency but also humanising insurance.

“This innovation allows us to connect more meaningfully with our customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver support that is instant, intelligent, and accessible.”

She explained that the assistant operates on adaptive intelligence, allowing it to continuously improve through user interactions in order to provide more accurate and relevant responses over time.

The chief digital officer added that human representatives would remain available to provide personalised guidance and professional support where necessary, creating what she described as a hybrid customer experience that combines automation with human interaction.