Greenwich Registrars Enhances Shareholders’s  Access to AGMs via Platform

Kayode Tokede

Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions (GRDS) has introduced new enhancements to its G-Ease platform aimed at improving shareholder access to Annual General Meetings (AGMs) by making proceedings more accessible and convenient for shareholders regardless of location.

The development comes at a time when expectations around shareholder engagement are evolving, with increasing demand for more flexible and technology-enabled access to corporate information and engagement platforms.

Commenting on the development, Acting Managing Director of Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Ltd, Anne Mutuah said the enhancement reflects the company’s commitment to improving shareholder experience through innovation and accessibility.

“AGMs remain one of the most important engagement platforms between companies and their shareholders,” she said. “Our objective is to make access to AGM proceedings easier and more convenient for shareholders, particularly those who may be unable to attend physically.”

She noted that the enhancement aligns with broader changes in shareholder expectations, where convenience and accessibility are becoming increasingly important in how investors engage with companies.

According to her, technology is playing a growing role in improving shareholder engagement by expanding access to information and reducing some of the traditional limitations associated with physical attendance.