  • Tuesday, 12th May, 2026

FCMBAM Secures SEC Approval for Mutual Funds Name Change

Business | 37 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM), the Asset Management arm of FCMB Group Plc, announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the execution of the supplemental Trust Deeds of the FCMBAM’s mutual funds. 

The approval includes the change of name of its Legacy mutual funds and reduction in the minimum subscription units of the Funds and follows the successful conclusion of unitholders’ meetings at which investors in each of the affected mutual funds voted in favour of the proposed changes.

The changes mark a deliberate step in FCMBAM’s ongoing brand consolidation, aligning the company’s public-facing products with the FCMBAM identity that has become synonymous with disciplined, transparent, and internationally benchmarked asset management services in Nigeria.

 “This rebranding is more than a name change; it is a statement of intent. It, once again, signals to the investment community that FCMBAM prioritises the democratisation of access to professional investment management services, in line with our Purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities we serve,” said Chief Executive Officer, FCMB Asset Management Limited, James Ilori.

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