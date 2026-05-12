Fidelity Bank Grows Gross Earnings by 45.6% for FY 2025

Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting Gross Earnings growth of 45.6 per cent from N1.04 trillion in 2024 to N1.52 trillion in FY 2025, reflecting stronger topline momentum across core business segments.

According to the bank’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) portal, the group recorded a Profit After Tax of N242.4 billion. This performance was underpinned by a 38.7 per cent year-on-year increase in interest and similar income to N1.11 trillion (FY 2024: N803.1 billion) and a 44.7 per cent year-on-year rise in fees and commission income to N113.4 billion (FY 2024: N78.4 billion).

On the balance sheet, total assets expanded by 18.6 per cent year on year to N10.46 trillion (FY 2024: N8.82 trillion), while customer deposits increased by 16.1 per cent year on year to N6.89 trillion (FY 2024: N5.94 trillion), reflecting continued franchise strength and an improved funding profile. Net loans and advances declined by 2.4 per cent year on year to N4.28 trillion (FY 2024: N4.39 trillion) as customers paid down on their mature obligations.

The bank also strengthened its capital position during the period, with eligible capital rising to N561 billion, above the regulatory minimum of N500 billion for banks with international authorisation. In addition, capital adequacy remained robust, with Capital Adequacy Ratio of 30.94 percent as at 31 December 2025 (FY 2024: 23.47 percent).

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.