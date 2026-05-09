PAACA, CPALD Petition ICPC, APC Over Eligibility of N’Assembly Aspirant

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) and Centre for Policy Advocacy and Leadership Development (CPALD) have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the eligibility of Prof. Princewill Woyinbrakemi Igbagara to contest for the position of Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency under the platform of APC.

The Executive Director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu in the petition dated May 7, 2026, also copied the National Chairman of APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Secretary of APC, Senator, and the State Chairman of APC.

He said Igbagara, an indigene of the Isoni Community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, simultaneously holds the positions of Professor and lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, while also serving as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Science and Technology.

He added that as at 20th April 2026, he was believed to have held both roles concurrently.

Nwagwu noted, “As an organisation committed to promoting electoral integrity, democratic accountability, and compliance with Nigeria’s constitutional and electoral framework, PAACA considers it important that all aspirants and political actors are held to the same legal and ethical standards.

“In line with this mandate, we write to formally bring to your attention serious concerns regarding the eligibility of Prof. Princewill Woyinbrakemi Igbagara to contest for the position of Member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Prof. Igbagara, an indigene of the Isoni Community in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, simultaneously holds the positions of Professor and lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, while also serving as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Science and Technology. As at 20th April 2026, he is believed to have held both roles concurrently.”

Ezenwa maintained that this situation raised significant legal and ethical concerns, including violation of public service rules and ethical standards, as well as breach of constitutional and electoral provisions.

He added, “Holding dual remunerated public offices, one at a federal institution and another as a political appointee, contravenes established public service regulations and ethical guidelines governing conflict of interest and double remuneration from public funds.

“The simultaneous occupation of these offices may constitute a violation of constitutional provisions relating to public officers seeking elective positions while retaining public employment or appointments.

“Maintaining both positions while pursuing political ambition raises concerns about abuse of office, unfair access to public resources, and the misuse of government institutions for political purposes.”

In view of the foregoing, Nwagwu called on ICPC to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to determine whether Igbagara has violated any provisions of the Constitution, Electoral Act, public service rules, or anti-corruption laws.

CAAPA also called for appropriate action to be taken in line with the Constitution, Electoral Act, and public service regulations if any violations are established.