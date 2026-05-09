NovaDOC Moves to Boost Emergency Medical Care, Train 10,000 Responders

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As part of efforts to improve on the operations of the emergency medical services in Nigeria, an organisation – the Doctors On Call Health Support Initiative has pledged to help build a team of well-trained health professionals to boost scheme.

The organisation said it would train 10,000 Nigerians as emergency responders to help drive the scheme, while 1,000 of these trainees will be empowered to become long-term certified facilitators.

Speaking on the initiative titled ‘Transforming Nigeria’s Emergency and Digital Health Landscape – The All-In-One NovaDOC Ecosystem’, Founde, Doctors On Call Health Support Initiative, Dr. Adejobi Adeloye, said the group intends to create a self-sustaining, nationwide healthcare network that covers emergency care, telehealth access, and unlimited scalable skills training.

He said the innovation is a fully integrated, three-part system that merges four purpose-built life-saving emergency health kits, the NovaDOC cloud-based digital telehealth platform, and the NovaDOC Learning Management System (LMS) .

According to him, Nigeria has had to grapple with crippling gaps: fragmented emergency response, limited access to basic diagnostic care, a heartbreaking brain drain of our world-class medical professionals, a lack of tailored emergency tools for every critical setting, and no scalable, inclusive skills training platform.

“This is a one-stop system engineered for every emergency, every diagnostic need, every healthcare access barrier, and every skills gap, with specialized tools designed for every critical setting, ensuring mass accessibility and universal coverage.

“We have designed four distinct, tailored versions of our all-in-one emergency health kit, each engineered to meet the unique needs of specific settings, all synced seamlessly to the NovaDOC telehealth platform and LMS,” he said:

Among the packages being offered by the organization are Mall Kit (Military & First Responder Kit) exclusively crafted for military officers and enlisted personnel, as well as certified first emergency responders across the nation.

Another one is the Car Kit (Vehicle Universal Kit) designed for all vehicles across Nigeria—and globally—including private cars, commercial buses, taxis, trucks, and fleet vehicles.

Adeloye said it is a ompact, dashboard-friendly, and built for on-road emergencies, with quick-access compartments for accident trauma care, rapid diagnostic testing, and immediate snakebite/accident intervention.

In addition, the physician said there is a universal community kit, made for every home, every office, every church, every pastor’s office, every school, every community center, and every public space nationwide.

“Beyond this life-changing ecosystem, we also unveil a diversified, innovative funding framework that unites government support, diaspora investment, retainer subscription programs, and community partnerships to power this initiative at scale.

“Built for every Nigerian, supported by every sector of our national and global community, this ecosystem leaves no one behind.

“We promised to train 10,000 Nigerians—and we are delivering on that promise today. We will nurture 1,000 of these trainees to become long-term certified facilitators, provide 10,000 immediate dignified jobs in our first phase, and build a system that places our critical healthcare kits in every military unit, every vehicle, every home/office, and every aircraft/luxury transport across Nigeria and globally,” he said.