Kwankwasiyya Movement Back Obi, Kwankwaso Alliance



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has defended its national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, amid growing public discussions over a possible political alliance with former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement issued yesterday, the group said many Nigerians had welcomed the reported move as a step toward national unity and democratic progress, but alleged that some commentators, particularly from sections of the northern political class, were attempting to discredit Kwankwaso.

According to the movement, the concern in some quarters was not the alliance itself, but the political strength such a partnership could generate ahead of future elections.

“What appears to be troubling certain interests is not merely the possibility of political cooperation, but the enormous national potential such an alliance represents,” the statement read.

The group said a partnership between Kwankwaso and Obi could alter the country’s political landscape by bridging long-standing regional divisions in opposition politics.

“For the first time in recent political history, Nigerians are witnessing the realistic possibility of a broad-based political understanding capable of bridging the long-standing regional divide in opposition politics,” it stated.

The movement noted that Kwankwaso commands a strong grassroots structure in Kano and the North-west, while Obi enjoys widespread support among youths, urban voters and large sections of southern Nigeria.

“Naturally, the prospect of both leaders working together introduces a completely new political equation, one that transcends ethnicity, religion and regional sentiment,” it added.

The group further accused some critics of applying double standards by portraying Kwankwaso negatively while praising similar political moves by others.

“Some commentators have chosen to launch targeted attacks against Senator Kwankwaso, portraying him unfairly as ambitious or disruptive, while describing similar political engagements by others as strategic and patriotic. This double standard is both unfortunate and revealing,” the statement said.

The movement maintained that Kwankwaso’s political relevance was based on years of public service, grassroots support and trust among millions of Nigerians.

“His political relevance is not manufactured by media houses or sustained by access to federal power. It is rooted in years of service, grassroots connection and the trust of millions of Nigerians,” it said.

It also rejected attempts to reduce what it described as a potentially historic political realignment into elite propaganda and personality attacks.

The group stressed that Nigeria currently faces serious economic, security and governance challenges, adding that citizens were demanding competent leadership and a credible alternative.

“Nigeria today faces enormous economic, security and governance challenges. Citizens are increasingly demanding issue-based politics, national inclusion, competent leadership and a credible alternative capable of restoring hope and confidence in the democratic process,” it stated.

The movement urged political stakeholders and commentators to embrace fairness, maturity and national interest, insisting that democracy thrives through coalition-building, inclusion and healthy competition.

It reaffirmed its commitment to what it described as a democratic future built on unity, mutual respect and constructive national engagement.