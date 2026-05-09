2027: Governors, Ex-Governors Intensify Battle for Senate Seats





Sunday Ehigiator



With less than one year to the 2027 general elections, political calculations across the country are increasingly tilting toward the Senate, as a growing number of serving governors and former governors position themselves for seats in the Red Chamber, setting the stage for fierce political battles in several states.



THISDAY’s findings indicate that the race for senatorial tickets is already fuelling tensions between incumbent governors and their predecessors in some States, while also raising fresh concerns among civil society groups over what they describe as the “recycling of political elites” at the expense of younger Nigerians.



Among governors reportedly eyeing Senate seats are Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.



At the same time, several former governors are also plotting returns to the Senate, including former Sokoto State governors Aliyu Wamakko and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Gombe State governor Danjuma Goje; former Ogun State governors Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel (who is a current serving senator); former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello; former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa; former Abia State governors Theodore Orji and Orji Uzor Kalu; former Gombe State governor Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Benue State governor Samuel Ortom; former Kebbi State governors Adamu Aliero and Abdulaziz Yari; former Plateau State governor Simon Lalong; and former Taraba State governor Jolly Nyame.



The emerging contest is already creating cracks in some political structures.

In Kwara State, political insiders say Governor AbdulRazaq’s alleged senatorial ambition is unsettling loyalists of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, with both camps believed to be quietly consolidating ahead of the battle for political control in the state.

In Ogun State, the rivalry appears even more layered as Governor Abiodun, former governor Amosun and former governor Daniel are all linked to possible senatorial ambitions, setting up what analysts describe as a three-way struggle for influence in the state’s political hierarchy.

A similar scenario is unfolding in Sokoto State, where Wamakko and Tambuwal remain dominant political figures with deep-rooted structures and overlapping interests in the state’s senatorial politics.



In Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu is seeking to return to the Senate.

Observers say the Senate has increasingly become a retirement destination for governors and former governors seeking political relevance, continued influence and political protection after leaving office.



The development has, however, triggered concerns among civil society groups, who fear that the growing dominance of former governors in the National Assembly could further limit opportunities for younger Nigerians seeking elective positions.



Reacting to the trend, Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a chat with THISDAY, warned that the increasing rush for Senate seats by serving and former governors raises serious questions about democratic inclusion and accountability in Nigeria.

According to Rafsanjani, “Nigeria’s democracy cannot thrive where political leadership becomes concentrated within a narrow circle of individuals who move from one public office to another for decades without measurable improvements in governance outcomes, public service delivery, or citizens’ welfare.”



He noted that democracy is strengthened through competition, fresh ideas and the emergence of new leaders rather than the monopolisation of political spaces by entrenched political elites.



“The increasing pattern where governors transition directly into the Senate after completing their tenure reflects a political culture that prioritizes personal political survival over institutional development and genuine public service,” he stated.



Rafsanjani warned that the trend weakens democratic renewal and discourages young people and women from participating actively in politics.



“This trend weakens democratic renewal, discourages youth and women participation, and limits opportunities for capable Nigerians with innovative ideas to contribute to nation-building,” he said.



The CISLAC Executive Director further expressed concern that many of the political actors seeking Senate seats presided over states still battling poverty, insecurity, unemployment, weak infrastructure, poor healthcare systems and declining educational standards.



“Instead of being subjected to rigorous public accountability and performance evaluation, they often retain political influence through party structures, financial power and patronage networks,” he added.



According to him, the continuous recycling of political elites is also fueling voter apathy and declining trust in democratic institutions across the country.



“Many Nigerians increasingly perceive politics as an exclusive enterprise designed to protect elite interests rather than address national development priorities. This perception poses a serious threat to democratic legitimacy and social cohesion,” Rafsanjani said.



He also argued that legislative institutions should not become retirement platforms for political office holders, stressing that lawmakers should emerge based on competence, integrity and capacity to serve the public interest.



“The Senate and other legislative institutions should not become retirement platforms for political office holders. Legislative positions require competence, independence, integrity, and a strong commitment to lawmaking and oversight responsibilities,” he stated.



Rafsanjani therefore called on political parties to strengthen internal democracy and create more opportunities for credible young leaders, women and professionals to participate meaningfully in governance.



He urged Nigerians to become more politically engaged by evaluating candidates based on competence, performance and vision rather than political name recognition.



“Ultimately, democracy flourishes when leadership is open, competitive, accountable and reflective of the aspirations of the people. Nigeria must move beyond a system where public office circulates among a small political class and instead build institutions that encourage innovation, inclusion and responsible leadership,” he added.