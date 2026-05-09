Kano Stakeholders Seek Fast-Track Courts for SGBV Cases Affecting Girls’ Education

Wale Igbintade

Concerned by the growing impact of sexual and gender-based violence on girls’ education, stakeholders in Kano State have demanded faster prosecution of offenders, stronger inter-agency collaboration, and survivor-centred support systems to protect vulnerable girls.

The stakeholders made the call during a high-level dialogue on SGBV and its impact on girls’ education, organised in Kano by The Inclusion Project (TIP) with support from the Malala Fund.

The gathering brought together judicial officers, government ministries, police representatives, traditional institutions, education stakeholders, and community groups, all of whom described sexual and gender-based violence as a growing systemic crisis undermining girls’ access to education and justice.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Attorney General of Kano State, Abdulkarim Maude (SAN), reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Justice to improving the prosecution of SGBV cases.

He, however, acknowledged that several obstacles continue to frustrate justice delivery, including difficulties in securing witness attendance, cultural and family pressures on survivors, and weak witness protection mechanisms.

According to him, these challenges often discourage victims from pursuing cases to conclusion.

The dialogue’s central message was reinforced in a keynote address delivered on behalf of the Commissioner for Education by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Hamza Yushau, who described sexual violence as “a theft of opportunity” for girls.

“When systems fail to respond swiftly, we are not merely delaying justice. We are ending a girl’s education,” he said.

Yushau called for a transition from fragmented institutional responses to integrated, survivor-centred systems capable of responding quickly and effectively to cases involving minors.

He advocated the establishment of fast-track courts dedicated to handling SGBV matters involving children, stressing that delayed justice frequently results in victims abandoning their education.

Representing the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf said the judiciary had already initiated reforms aimed at expediting SGBV cases.

She cited the establishment of special courts and the issuance of practice directions designed to accelerate proceedings in gender violence matters.

Justice Yusuf noted that addressing SGBV requires collaboration across multiple sectors, including the judiciary, education system, law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, and traditional institutions.

“The responsibility to address SGBV is multisectoral,” she stated, adding that stronger institutional partnerships are essential to protecting girls and safeguarding their educational rights.

Traditional rulers also lent their voices to the discussions.

A representative of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Bashir Mahe Wali, Walin Kano, emphasised the importance of sustained community sensitisation and closer cooperation between traditional institutions and formal justice systems.

Similarly, the representative of the District Head of Tarauni, Alhaji Hamid Sidi Ali, urged families and community leaders to confront harmful cultural practices and encourage survivors of abuse to report incidents without fear or stigma.

Panel discussions at the event focused extensively on weaknesses within the criminal justice process, particularly poor evidence preservation, delayed reporting, and inadequate coordination among institutions.

Participants observed that many SGBV cases collapse long before reaching the courtroom because of communication failures between investigators, medical personnel, schools, and prosecutors.

Speakers highlighted the need for prompt forensic medical examinations, technology-assisted witness statement recording, and scientific methods of evidence gathering capable of strengthening prosecutions and reducing the risk of victims withdrawing testimony under pressure.

Representatives of the police acknowledged their obligation to respond swiftly to complaints but stressed that effective prosecution would require stronger collaboration with schools, hospitals, social welfare agencies, and the Ministry of Justice.

The dialogue also examined the role of schools in supporting survivors beyond prevention campaigns.

Participants argued that education systems must establish counselling structures, safe learning environments, and structured reintegration pathways to ensure survivors can continue their education after abuse or early marriage.

Existing accelerated education programmes and learning centres across Kano State were identified as initiatives that could be expanded to support vulnerable girls.

Representatives of TIP’s Community Watchdog Committee presented their ongoing efforts in community-based violence prevention, while members of the Girls’ Education Champion Club unveiled a draft education monitoring scorecard designed to assess safety conditions in schools and communities.

The proposed scorecard, described as a girl-friendly accountability tool, received feedback and recommendations from participants at the meeting.

At the end of the dialogue, stakeholders agreed on several action points, including the finalisation of Education Re-entry Guidelines aimed at enabling girls affected by SGBV or early marriage to return to school.

Participants also called for the expansion of accelerated education programmes to additional local government areas and the creation of a coordinated statewide reporting pathway linking relevant ministries and agencies handling SGBV cases.