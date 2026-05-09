Gunmen Kill 11 in Fresh Plateau Attack, Pregnant Women Among Victims

.Two soldiers, scores of insurgents killed as troops repel ISWAP attack on military base in Magumeri

.Troops uncover 2 Illegal arms factories, apprehend suspects, recover weapons in Plateau

.Security forces kill five bandits, rescue 32 kidnap victims in Katsina

.Nigeria, US deepen ties to combat terrorism, regional instability

Yemi Kosoko in Jos, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

At least 11 persons have been killed in a renewed attack on Ngbra Zongo community of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, plunging the area into fresh mourning amid rising concerns over persistent insecurity.

This was as two soldiers and scores of Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents were killed during a fierce gun battle after troops of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled an attack on a military base in Magumeri, Borno State.

In another development, troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have recorded a major blow against terrorist networks in Zamfara and Katsina states, neutralining nine fighters including two notorious kingpins in coordinated operations between May 1st and 3rd 2026. Similarly, joint security forces in Katsina State have killed five bandits and rescued 32 kidnapped victims during intensified operations against bandit groups operating across parts of the state and neighbouring communities.

Also troops of the Quick Response Force (QRF), Operation Enduring Peace, have uncovered two illegal arms manufacturing factories in Plateau State, leading to the arrest of suspects and the recovery of a cache of weapons and ammunition during a coordinated security operation.

The assault on Ngbra Zongo community of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State which occurred around 12a.m. yesterday, was carried out by gunmen who reportedly invaded the community in coordinated groups, shooting sporadically and attacking residents with machetes and other weapons.

Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, while many families fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence.

A community member, Mr. Philip Alanga, told journalists in Jos that the attackers moved from house to house, leaving residents in panic.

“They came into the community around midnight and started shooting and hacking people to death. They moved from one house to another attacking innocent people,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Chigoji Rocku, disclosed that three of the victims were pregnant women, describing the incident as one of the most devastating attacks the community has witnessed in recent years.

Community sources released the names of the deceased as: Sunday Hwie, 60 years (Community Leader), Rikwe Danjuma, 37 years (female), Paul Musa, 35 years, Gabriel Sunday, 17 years, Eunice Samuel, 25 years (pregnant), Laraba Sunday, 29 years (pregnant), Festus Sunday, 3 years, Sibi Friday, 23 years, Alheri Monday, 19 years, Friday Monday, 26 years, and Deh Sunday, 25 years.

Survivors include men, women, and children some with gunshot wounds and machete cuts among them a pregnant woman.

The Secretary General of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr. Danjuma Auta, confirmed the incident, describing it as “tragic and condemnable.”

Auta lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Bassa LGA and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable rural populations.

“We cannot continue to lose lives this way. Security operatives must track down those responsible and ensure justice is served to deter further violence,” he said.

During a mass burial for the victims, the Executive Chairman of Bassa LGA, Mr. Joshua Riti, expressed deep concern over the resurgence of violence, noting that ongoing peace efforts had begun to yield results before the latest attack.

He appealed to the federal and Plateau State governments to strengthen security measures, especially as farming season approaches.

The renewed killings have heightened fears among residents, many of whom say they are uncertain about returning to their homes or farms.

The National President of the Irigwe Youth Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, also condemned the attack, calling for urgent and sustained security operations to prevent further bloodshed.

Communities across Bassa LGA have experienced repeated attacks in recent years, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing security arrangements and the long‑term safety of rural populations.

Concerning on a military base in Magumeri, Borno State, which two soldiers and scores of SWAP dead, the terrorists reportedly attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operating Base under the cover of poor visibility in the early hours of the attack but were decisively subdued by troops, who inflicted heavy casualties on the insurgents and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines.

Military authorities said further exploitation of the area revealed blood trails, body drags and terrorist corpses, confirming the scale of losses suffered by the attackers, while an officer and other wounded personnel were receiving medical attention following the encounter.

The Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed that although the terrorists recorded minor breaches in an isolated section of the camp, troops fought gallantly and neutralised scores of the attackers.

“It is important to state that further exploitation of the general area revealed extensive blood trails, body drags and the recovery of terrorist corpses, confirming the heavy casualties inflicted on the attackers during the failed assault.

“Troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the fleeing terrorists to include PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines,” Uba said.

He added, “Two soldiers died during the encounter, while an officer and other wounded personnel were stable and receiving medical attention. Some equipment and temporary structures were also damaged by fire during the battle.”

In a related development, troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, neutralised three terrorists during a fighting patrol operation at Doumbourum Village in Zamfara State.

According to the Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to flee after suffering casualties.

Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one machine gun, one locally fabricated handgun, seven rifle magazines and 571 rounds of ammunition, while no casualty was recorded among the troops.

Danja urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to sustain ongoing operations across the North-west.

In the fight against terrorism, the military said troops of the Quick Response Force (QRF), Operation Enduring Peace, operation formed part of ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and dismantle criminal networks threatening peace and security in the state.

Recovered items, the military said included locally fabricated weapons, ammunition and equipment used in the production of firearms, while the suspects are assisting security agencies with further investigations.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh, said troops of the Quick Response Force on Thursday, May 7, 2026, successfully uncovered the illegal factories in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to him, the operation was part of efforts aimed at disrupting the supply chain of illicit firearms and safeguarding law-abiding citizens within the Joint Operations Area (JOA).

“The operation, which was the result of highly intensified and comprehensive human intelligence gathering and strategic surveillance, led to the discovery of two illegal arms manufacturing sites.

During the precision operation, troops arrested five suspects caught in the act of fabricating lethal weapons,” Oteh said.

He disclosed that a thorough search of the sites led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and industrial equipment.

“Items recovered include nine fabricated AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, four empty AK-47 magazines, seven skeletal AK-47 rifles and 10 rifle butts.

“Other items recovered are 36 empty shells of 7.62mm Special ammunition, four revolver cylinders, 14 recoil springs, six hand drilling machines, nine filing machines, four welding machines and assorted industrial equipment,” he added.

Captain Oteh stated that the suspects and recovered items were currently in custody for further investigation and exploitation.

He further disclosed that troops were consolidating ongoing covert operations to mop up illegal arms and ammunition already in circulation.

“Operation Enduring Peace appreciates the support of the citizenry and urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities of criminal elements to security agencies,” the statement added.

In another development, the joint security forces in Katsina State rescued victims comprising 10 women, nine men and 13 children who were reportedly held captive by bandits loyal to a notorious kingpin identified as Muhammad Fulani.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, said the security forces neutralised the five bandits during and recovered several operational items used by the criminal gang.

In the statement, Mu’azu did mention where and when the operation was carried out, but said one AK-47 rifle, 10 magazines and nine motorcycles believed to have been used for attacks and movements by the bandits were recovered as exhibits.

He further disclosed that the ongoing security operations are targeting the criminal network of Muhammad Fulani, who is operating across Matazu, Musawa, Kankia, Charanchi and some parts of Kano State.

He revealed that one of the neutralised terrorists, identified as Samagi, was a close associate of notorious bandit leader Muhammadu Kachalla.

He added that the successful rescue of the victims demonstrated the renewed commitment of security agencies and the Katsina State Government to protecting lives and dismantling criminal hideouts across vulnerable communities in the state.

He, however, said that the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda remains firm in its resolve not to negotiate with bandits, stressing that the government is focused on eliminating criminal activities and restoring peace across the state.

“The governor has consistently maintained that his administration will not contemplate negotiating with bandits but will continue to support aggressive security operations aimed at ending banditry,” Mu’azu said in the statement.

The commissioner reiterated that operations against Muhammad Fulani and his gang were still ongoing, with security personnel sustaining coordinated offensives and manhunt operations in all affected areas.

He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible intelligence capable of aiding ongoing efforts to rid communities of criminal elements.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and the United States have strengthened their defence partnership with the inauguration of Defence Institutional Technical Working Groups (DITWGs) under the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap, aimed at tackling terrorism, insecurity and regional instability.

The initiative is expected to enhance institutional capacity, improve military operations and deny terrorists safe havens across the region.

Speaking at the event, the head of the US delegation, Mr. Cate Dave, said the initiative supports strategic planning and institutional development necessary for effective counterterrorism operations.

He stressed the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing evolving security threats.

On his part, the leader of the Nigerian delegation, Air Vice Marshal Francis Edosa, said the partnership would strengthen the warfighting capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and improve operational responsiveness towards restoring lasting peace and stability across the country.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said both countries emphasised the need for practical outcomes, accountability and sustained cooperation to enhance regional security.