FG Clarifies Tinubu’s Official Appellation, Insists on Incorporation of ‘His Excellency’ Title

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has corrected errors by some media organisations in the official title of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The clarification was made in a statement yesterday the Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Yomi Odunuga.

The statement on the appropriate coinage was personally signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The OSGF urged the public and media organisations to verify official titles before publication so that such avoidable and embarrassing errors would not filter into the publications.

“For the record, the correct and official appellation is: His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Akume stated.

He added that verifications can be made through the office’s official channels, including: Facebook- @OfficeoftheSGF, Instagram- OfficialOSGFNG, X (formerly Twitter)-OfficialOSGF, Email- info@osgf.gov.ng.

Akume added that the clarification became necessary after an error was observed in the naming and appellation of the President in a publication by a national daily on May 7, 2026.

He noted that such lapses can be avoided with due verification through the appropriate sources.