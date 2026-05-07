UNICEF Devt Expert: Over 40m Adolescent Nigerian Girls Face Limited Access to Education, Harmful Gender Norms

• Further lists early marriage, inadequate access to accurate health information

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





UNICEF Adolescent Development Specialist, Ngozi Izuora-Songu yesterday made it clear that 40 million adolescents, nearly half of whom are girls are currently facing barriers, including limited access to education, harmful gender norms, early marriage, and inadequate access to accurate health information.

Speaking at this year Osun State for the YES! GIRL Watch Session in Osogbo, an initiative designed to amplify the voices, experiences, and aspirations of adolescent girls across Nigeria she highlighted that the session brings girls together to watch selected episodes of the Yes! Girl podcast, engage in open dialogue, and reflect on issues that directly impact their lives.

According to the Development Expert, “The Yes! Girl podcast is a girl-led platform created by adolescent girls for adolescent girls in an effort to address critical themes such as mental health, education, gender equality, menstrual health, online safety, child protection, and leadership.

While the podcast is distributed digitally, today’s watch session creates a physically safe space where girls can connect, speak freely, and learn from one another.”

Izuora-Songu stressed that “Nigeria is home to over 40 million adolescents, nearly half of whom are girls. Yet, many girls continue to face barriers, including limited access to education, harmful gender norms, early marriage, and inadequate access to accurate health information.

“For example, millions of girls are still out of school, and many lack safe platforms to express themselves or seek guidance on issues affecting their wellbeing.”

The expert explained that combining storytelling with real-life experiences, the podcast helps bridge information gaps, challenge harmful norms, and inspire girls to see themselves as leaders and change-makers.

“The watch session takes this a step further, transforming passive listening into active engagement, where girls can ask questions, share their stories, and build confidence in their voices.”

She opined that, “The impact we are already seeing is encouraging. Girls who engage with this platform demonstrate increased awareness, stronger self-expression, and a greater willingness to participate in decisions affecting their lives. Equally important, it creates an opportunity for parents, educators, and community leaders to listen—truly listen—to girls.”

“Our key message today is simple but powerful: When girls are given a voice, they do not just speak—they lead, they inspire, and they transform their communities.”

She however called on all stakeholders—government, media, civil society, and communities—to continue supporting platforms that center girls’ voices and ensure that no girl is left unheard.

She praised the stakeholders for the opportunity to, physically, showcase the Yes Girl podcast, saying the Yes Girl podcast was a 10-episode series podcast.

She noted that though it’s a podcast that is showcased online, one of the things learned is to physically connect with young adolescents, boys and girls.