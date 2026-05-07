Poverty Reduction: IsDB Group Chairman Launches Tadamon 2.0 Programme to Empower Communities, NGOs in Member States

Sunday Okobi





The Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, has officially launched Tadamon 2.0-Seeds of Solidarity – the second phase of the Bank’s flagship homegrown initiative for poverty reduction, implemented in collaboration with several major global partners.

Since its inception in 2019, the Banks disclosed that Tadamon has emerged as an innovative and impactful programme dedicated to reducing poverty and vulnerability among hard-to-reach and marginalized communities across IsDB member countries.

A statement issued by the Bank’s Communication Director, Ahmed Abu Ghazeleh, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, stated that at the official launch of the programme recently, Al Jasser, in his keynote address, highlighted that more than 32 member countries are affected by fragility and conflict.

He emphasized that addressing risks and shocks, while strengthening resilience, lies at the heart of the IsDB Group’s 10-Year Strategic Framework 2026-2035.

The chairman further noted that Tadamon 2.0 represents a flagship initiative that marks a transition from fragmented efforts to scalable impact and from short-term responses to long-term resilience.

The launch ceremony brought together heads and representatives of partner organisations, including United Nations agencies, international non-governmental organisations, and civil society organisations.

According to the statement, the event also featured the signing of cooperation agreements with six key development partners that have pledged their support to Tadamon 2.0 alongside IsDB.

“These partners are the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, the International Islamic Charity Organisation, Sheikh Abdallah Al Nouri Charity Society, Islamic Relief USA, Glocalshift, and Qatar Charity.

“Over five years, Tadamon 1.0 recorded significant achievements. A total of 442,000 individuals gained access to essential services, 8,600 children received support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 245,000 people benefited from food assistance.

“The programme also mapped 5,520 civil society organisations across 34 IsDB member countries, strengthened the capacities of 728 organizations through training, and mobilised US$155 million in co-financing and partner contributions.

“Looking ahead, and aligned with the IsDB Group 10-Year Strategic Framework, Tadamon 2.0 aims to further expand its impact by reaching 500,000 vulnerable individuals with essential services, improving food security and livelihoods for 16,000 low-income families, and training 1,500 civil society organisations through the Tadamon Development Academy, thereby building a strong network of local development leaders,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Azerbaijan Minister of Economy and IsDB Governor for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Chairman of the IsDB Group, Dr. Al Jasser, have announced ‘Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity’ as the official theme of the 2026 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Azerbaijan.

The 51st IsDB Group Annual Meetings, the Bank stated, would take place in the historic city of Baku from June 16 to 19, 2026, providing a leading global platform for development dialogue.

The IsDB stated the event is expected to welcome more than 2,000 participants, including ministers of finance, economy, and planning; central bank governors; senior officials from global financial institutions; private sector executives; and representatives of international organisations.

According to Ghazeleh in the statement, “The theme is timely as the global economy faces significant disruptions–from geopolitical fragmentation and climate shocks to supply chain volatility.

“With foreign direct investment and official development assistance under mounting pressure, ‘Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity’ aligns with the IsDB Group Ten-Year Strategic Framework (2026-2035) and highlights regional cooperation as a key driver of resilient, long-term growth.

“By strengthening economic, social, and infrastructure linkages, the Annual Meetings will explore pathways to more shock-resistant development and inclusive prosperity across member countries.”

The IsDB Governor for the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jabbarov, highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to deeper regional economic connectivity and to leveraging its economic potential to advance trade, investment, and supply chain integration.

He said that by implementing economic reforms and diversification policies, improving the business climate, and strengthening transit and logistics infrastructure, “Azerbaijan aims to support the private sector, create new opportunities for businesses and investors, and promote sustainable growth.”

He noted the country remains focused on enhancing its competitiveness, advancing the digital economy, AI-driven solutions, and accelerating green growth in an increasingly dynamic global landscape.

The minister emphasised that as a leading multilateral development institution, the IsDB has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to fostering development, resilience, and sustainable growth in challenging environments, especially supporting the IDPs.

“The Bank’s efforts in Azerbaijan stand as a testament to this commitment, with a remarkable portfolio of projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens and rebuilding communities. Notably, the IsDB was the first international financial institution to implement a project in the liberated territories, underscoring its pioneering role in post-conflict reconstruction.

“This collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank has already seen positive strides, and the upcoming second project in the liberated territories promises to further enhance infrastructure and agriculture and create new opportunities for displaced families to return to their homes and livelihoods,” he said.

On his own part, the IsDB Chairman, Dr. Al Jasser, stressed the theme reflects the IsDB Group’s commitment to fostering collaboration and sustainable growth, reaffirming regional integration as a cornerstone of development in an increasingly interconnected world.

Al Jasser stated that: “Regional integration is a powerful catalyst for prosperity. As the IsDB Group implements its new Ten-Year Strategic Framework, we will deepen economic cooperation and accelerate intra-OIC cross-border infrastructure, ensuring integrated regions are better prepared to navigate global challenges and improve the well-being of their communities.”

The IsDB Group chairman further reiterated the Bank’s firm commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s Vision 2030 through broader and deeper engagement by the IsDB Group and its private sector institutions.

This commitment, he noted, would culminate in the upcoming IsDB Group Member Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan (2027-2031)-an ambitious framework expected to expand cooperation across key areas, including economic diversification, regional integration, infrastructure, Islamic finance, and sustainable development.

The four-day programme in Baku will feature the IsDB Group Governors’ Dialogue, the flagship Private Sector Forum, and a series of high-level sessions.

The meetings, according to the statement, will also include the launch of key development reports and side events aimed at forging strategic partnerships and mobilizing resources for regional impact.