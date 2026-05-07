Akume: Attacks on Schools Could Worsen Nigeria’s Educational Crisis

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has expressed concern over insecurity in the education sector, warning that attacks on schools and prolonged closures in unsafe areas continue to worsen Nigeria’s education crisis.

Akume voiced the worry yesterday in Abuja at the first triannual meeting of Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), held under the theme, “Religious Literacy for National Cohesion.”

He advocated the strengthening of government policies on safe schools and violence-free learning environments, to protect children and ensure uninterrupted learning.

“A child cannot learn fraternity in fear; a nation cannot preach literacy while schools are under threat,” he said.

Akume, who referenced the recent launch of International Media and Information Literacy Institute by Nigeria and UNESCO, further stressed the need for religious literacy to go hand-in-hand with media and information literacy, especially in an era of widespread misinformation and hate speech.

He said, “Religious literacy must, therefore, be accompanied by media and information literacy; the discipline to verify before sharing, to question before reacting, and to reject falsehood, hate speech and incendiary narratives.”

He charged schools, faith communities, universities, media organisations, and traditional institutions to work together in raising a new generation of Nigerians, who would embrace faith, patriotism, humility and peaceful coexistence.

Akume said religious leaders were the conscience of society, and they must use their influence to resolve conflicts, minimise hatred, and promote truth.

He also urged the religious and traditional leaders to deepen tolerance, strengthen grassroots mobilisation, and promote peaceful coexistence as Nigeria prepared for the 2027 general election.

Akume challenged faith-based and traditional institutions to take the lead in fostering understanding among citizens and preventing manipulation capable of triggering violence before, during, and after the polls.

He said traditional and religious leaders had the moral duty to strengthen collaboration, youth education, and peace-building efforts in their communities at a time the country was approaching the end of the current political and electoral cycle.

Akume stated, “The 2027 general election are fast approaching and NIREC, through our traditional and religious leaders, faith-based organisations and youth associations, has the moral responsibility for strengthening the network of collaboration, grassroots mobilisation, youth education, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, security and protection of lives and property in our communities.”

The SGF emphasised that Nigeria’s religious and cultural diversity made tolerance and religious literacy essential for national cohesion, stressing that understanding one another’s beliefs and practices is key to building trust and sustaining peace.

Akume said the role of NIREC had become increasingly important in promoting dialogue, mutual understanding, and peaceful co-existence among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.