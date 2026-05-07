Tinubu Support Group Announces Mega Prayer Rally Ahead of 2027 Elections

Wale Igbintade

A pro-government political support group, the Renewed Hope Network (TRN), has announced plans to hold a massive congregational prayer rally expected to attract over 65,000 participants in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group also formally declared its support for Tinubu’s re-election bid and endorsed Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as the next governor of Lagos State.

The Director General of TRN, Hon. Chief Mohammed Oyinlomo Danmole, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference held in Lagos, where he described the planned gathering as an “epoch-making event” aimed at praying for national peace, prosperity, and divine guidance for the Tinubu administration.

According to him, the special congregational prayer is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 10, 2026, and would bring together participants from different geopolitical zones, religious organisations, traditional institutions, and grassroots groups across the country.

Danmole said the event would also serve as a platform for the formal endorsement of Tinubu for a second term in office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “At this historic gathering, the Renewed Hope Network will formally and unequivocally endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We will also proudly endorse Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat as the next Governor of Lagos State, in recognition of his capacity, vision, and proven commitment to the development of the Centre of Excellence.”

The TRN Director General described the organisation as a grassroots political mobilisation platform committed to “networking the grassroots” in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He explained that the group was not a conventional political organisation but a community-based movement focused on direct engagement with ordinary Nigerians in their local languages and cultural settings.

“Our mission is to directly engage with ordinary Nigerians in their own languages, respecting their cultures and traditions, while localising the Renewed Hope Agenda in every ward, polling unit, and community across the country,” he said.

Danmole stated that the primary objective of the organisation was to mobilise nationwide support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, while also promoting civic participation, national unity, political inclusion, and good governance through structured grassroots engagement.

He noted that the group would intensify mobilisation efforts among youths, women, artisans, traders, market associations, farmers, and traditional institutions as part of its nationwide expansion strategy.

The event also highlighted the growing momentum of early political alignments and mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among prominent political figures recognised at the event were Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, described as the National Leader of the Renewed Hope Network, and James Abiodun Faleke, identified as the Lagos State Convener of the group.

Danmole used the occasion to defend the economic and governance reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, insisting that although some of the policies were difficult in the short term, they were necessary for long-term national growth and stability.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda had already recorded progress in areas including infrastructure, security architecture, education, social investment, economic reforms, and national productivity.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated bold leadership through far-reaching reforms in the economy, infrastructure, education, social investment, security architecture, and national productivity,” he said.

“These reforms, though demanding in the short term, are repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.”

He further called on Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious affiliations, to participate in the prayer rally and support efforts aimed at strengthening national unity and democracy.

“We therefore invite all well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, or political affiliation to join us on May 10, 2026, for this special congregational prayer.

“Let us come together in faith and unity to pray for our President and our country as we prepare to take the Renewed Hope Agenda to greater heights”, he added.