Oborevwori Flags Off Construction of N29.8bn Aboh-Akarai Road Project

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



In keeping with his vow to take meaningful and standard infrastructure development to all parts of Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for construction of the N29.8 billion Aboh-Akarai Road and Bridge project in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of the state.

He restated that his administration will not relent on its commitment to inclusive infrastructural development across coastal or riverside, rural as well as urban communities in the state.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Oborevwori noted that his administration has remained focused and organised in the execution of its infrastructure development under the M.O.R.E Agenda.

Accordingly, deliberate efforts aimed at connecting communities through reliable and resilient road networks capable of spreading growth, economic renewal and improved quality of life for the citizens.

The landmark projects are intended by his administration “to ensure that no part of Delta State was left behind in the delivery of democratic dividends regardless of the terrain or remoteness of the communities.”

Oborevwori said: “This particular project came to my attention after the Deputy Governor attended a burial ceremony in Akarai. It took him several hours to access the community, and upon his return, he appealed passionately for the approval of this road project. He told me that approving the road would mean touching lives in the rural communities, and I immediately assured him that the project would be done. Today, that promise has become a reality.”

Oborevwori disclosed that the 11-kilometre road project, stretching from Aboh through Umuti to Akarai-Obodo and Akarai-Etiti, was designed with reinforced concrete pavement due to the swampy nature of the terrain, noting that asphalt would not withstand the environmental conditions.

He explained that the challenging terrain included thick mangrove forests, deep swamps, low-lying sections, and heavy clay deposits, but assured residents that the project represented government’s determination to overcome developmental barriers.

The governor further revealed that the project would feature continuous reinforced concrete pavement, concrete drains, culverts of varying sizes, and a 140-metre multi-span bridge across the Okiri River.

He noted that the road had been intentionally designed above the flood levels recorded during the devastating 2012 flood disaster to ensure year-round accessibility even during future flooding.

Describing the project as more than “bricks and mortar,” Oborevwori said the road would stimulate economic growth, attract investments, create employment opportunities, and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and goods from rural communities to markets.

“For many years, residents of these communities have depended largely on river transportation. But with the completion of this road, things will change for the better. Movement will become easier, farmers will transport their produce to markets faster, students will gain easier access to schools, patients will reach hospitals without stress, and families will remain connected even during the rainy season,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the contractor handling the project had already been mobilised to site with a 40 per cent advance payment amounting to N11.9 billion, expressing confidence that the project would be completed within the stipulated 12-month timeline.

He also announced that the next groundbreaking ceremony by his administration would be for the 10-kilometre Ojobo-Torugbene Road in Burutu Local Government Area, valued at N32.8 billion.

Oborevwori called on community leaders, youths, and residents of the area to cooperate fully with the contractor to ensure smooth and unhindered execution of the project.

Also speaking, Deputy Governor Onyeme thanked Governor Oborevwori for what he described as unprecedented love and commitment to the development of Ndokwa Nation.

“The vision that I once brought before you has today become a reality. On behalf of the entire Ndokwa Nation — Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, and Ukwuani Local Government Areas, we say a very big thank you,” Onyeme said.

He described the Governor as “a builder of bridges of possibility, progress, and development,” adding that communities that had never experienced meaningful road infrastructure were now being connected to the rest of the state under the Oborevwori administration.

According to the Deputy Governor, Akarai community was witnessing a tarred road for the first time in its history, a development he said many residents once considered impossible.

Onyeme further listed several ongoing and newly approved road projects across Ndokwa Nation, including the Emu-Ebendo to Ashaka road, Ase to Umu-Ase road, Eweshi to Otokutu road, Ndemili to Utagba-Uno road, and the Amai-Aragba road project, describing them as transformational interventions capable of opening up neglected communities for development and economic prosperity.

He assured the governor of massive votes from Ndokwa Nation in the forthcoming election in appreciation of the developmental strides recorded across the area.

Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, said Governor Oborevwori had continued to confound critics with bold infrastructural projects running into several billions of naira across the state.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Hon. Vincent Oshilonya, said: “our people have suffered for many years because of poor access roads. This project will ease transportation, improve commerce, and create opportunities for families, farmers, workers, and business owners”.

In their separate remarks, the President-General of Ndokwa Neku Union, Comrade Amaechi Asugwuni, Chief Mary Chidi, Chief Godswill Obielum, and the Obi of Aboh Kingdom, HRM Greg Oputa III, commended the governor for appointing a son of Ndokwa Nation as Commissioner for Energy at a time the people were advocating improved power supply and for infrastructure development in Ndokwa nation and across Delta State.