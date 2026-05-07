Ogun Ministry Hosts Workshop on New Planning, Building Regulations

Sunday Okobi



Professionals in the built environment have been charged to comply with the newly approved planning and building regulations in Ogun State for an orderly physical environment and the safety of lives and property.

In a statement made available yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Kemi Oyeleye, the state Commissioner of the Ministry, Olatunji Odunlami, made this charge while declaring open a two-day workshop organised for accredited consulting firms and all professionals in the built industry on compliance with the planning regulations.

Odunlami described the gathering as timely and necessary, noting that persistent lapses in compliance with existing regulations have contributed to delays in processing planning permits.

He emphasised that such delays often lead to project setbacks and increased costs, underscoring the need for improved adherence to standards.

Odunlami highlighted that the state’s physical development had previously been guided by a principal law and five regulations enacted in 2022, which, in response to the rapidly evolving development landscape, have been reviewed and updated in 2025 alongside the newly approved Ogun State Building and Construction Code 2025, the first of its kind by any state in Nigeria.

He expressed concern that many registered professionals remained either unaware of the regulations or insufficiently informed about their provisions, citing frequent issues such as “poorly prepared architectural designs, inadequate engineering drawings, and substandard technical reports, which often failed to meet regulatory requirements and complicate the approval process.”

According to him, “The workshop was designed as a platform for knowledge exchange, where regulators and practitioners could share experiences and better understand their respective roles.”

He urged participants to actively engage in discussions, contribute their expertise, and align their practices with regulatory expectations to improve the efficiency of the planning permit system.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to sustainable urban development, Odunlami encouraged professionals to familiarise themselves with the new regulations and the Building and Construction Code, assuring them that the ministry would continue to refine its processes to effectively manage the state’s physical development and stay ahead of emerging challenges.

Addressing concerns around accreditation, the commissioner clarified that the process was a statutory requirement and not a duplication of professional registration, explaining that accreditation serves as an administrative mechanism to maintain a database of consulting firms working with the ministry.

In his remarks, the permanent secretary of the ministry urged participants to take full advantage of the workshop to deepen their understanding of the new regulations while advising professionals in the ministry also to desist from cutting corners and compromising standards.

Chairmen of professional bodies who shared professional experience in the field with participants also delivered goodwill messages, encouraging members to uphold professionalism and support government initiatives.

The workshop featured presentations on planning regulations, compliance frameworks, accreditation standards, and emerging challenges, with interactive sessions designed to enhance knowledge sharing and improve service delivery across the sector.