House  Moves to Enforce Gas Station Siting Rules after Apapa Explosion

Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The House of Representatives has raised the alarm over a gas explosion that rocked parts of Apapa Federal Constituency in Lagos State, calling for stricter enforcement of regulatory guidelines on the siting of gas filling stations and outlets.

The concern followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Adesola Samuel Adedayo, drawing attention to the incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5, 2026, along Adeleye Street in Apapa.

Lawmakers noted, with grave concern, that the explosion happened at a construction site located behind two shops, resulting in extensive damage to nearby structures.

Adebayo noted the incident led to significant financial and material losses, while five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Among the victims was a student who was reportedly on his way to school at the time of the explosion.

The House commended the swift intervention of residents in the neighbourhood as well as personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service, whose prompt response helped to contain the situation.

The injured victims were immediately evacuated to Gbagada General Hospital and other nearby health facilities, where they received urgent medical attention.

However, the lawmaker expressed deep concern over the recurring cases of gas explosions, particularly in densely populated, low-income residential areas, noting the persistent threat to lives and property.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to mandate relevant regulatory authorities to strictly enforce existing rules guiding the siting of gas filling stations and outlets.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies to urgently provide relief materials to those affected by the explosion.