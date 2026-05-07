Senate Confirms Enikanolaiye as Foreign Affairs Minister, Signals Tougher Stance on Attacks Against Nigerians Abroad

• Nominee vows end to “mere condemnation,” pushes AU intervention

• Unveils plan for layered diplomacy, reciprocity in foreign relations

• Raises alarm over funding gaps crippling missions

• Discloses 500 underutilised properties, proposes PPP model

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate on Wednesday confirmed Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the nominee using his screening session to signal a decisive shift in Nigeria’s foreign policy.

Enikanolaiye said under his supervision the country would prioritise firmness, reciprocity, and concrete protection for citizens abroad in its foreign policy.

His confirmation followed a robust screening at plenary presided by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during which Enikanolaiye outlined what lawmakers described as a long-overdue departure from passive diplomacy.

The career diplomat told senators that Nigeria would no longer rely on rhetoric in responding to xenophobic attacks and killings of its citizens abroad.

“The solution to any issue is not to kill people in barbarous attacks. We will move beyond condemnation,” he declared, setting the tone for what became the defining moment of the engagement.

His remarks came amid growing concerns over persistent attacks on Nigerians in countries, such as South Africa and Ghana, with lawmakers expressing frustration over what they called weak and ineffective responses from the Nigerian government.

Enikalnolaiye made it clear that under his leadership, Nigeria’s foreign policy would move beyond symbolic gestures to more assertive engagement.

He said, “Diplomacy is not just words—body language and firmness matter. We must show that we have options.”

As part of a new strategic direction, he proposed escalating the issue of attacks on Nigerians to the continental level, stating that the pattern of violence had assumed a broader dimension.

“We need to take this to the African Union and adopt a wider response,” he stated. “What is happening is not just xenophobia; it is something more expansive,” he added.

Enikanolaiye explained that Nigeria would adopt a multi-layered diplomatic approach, combining presidential engagement, parliamentary diplomacy, and multilateral pressure to compel accountability from offending nations.

Anchoring his vision on a citizen-centred doctrine, the minister-designate stressed that foreign policy must deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians.

He said, “Foreign policy must impact the lives of Nigerians. Our responsibility is to harness opportunities globally for their benefit.”

His position resonated strongly with senators, many of whom lamented that Nigeria’s long-standing Africa-focused diplomacy had not translated into adequate protection or fair treatment for its citizens across the continent.

Beyond policy direction, Enikalnolaiye used the opportunity to highlight structural challenges undermining Nigeria’s diplomatic effectiveness, particularly, chronic underfunding of foreign missions.

He said, “There is always a mismatch between actual needs and budget releases.”

According to him, delays in releasing funds—sometimes stretching for several months—have severely affected operations in Nigerian missions abroad, including the payment of local staff salaries and the welfare of diplomats.

“When funds are delayed, salaries are unpaid, obligations are unmet, and even the education of diplomats’ children is disrupted,” Enikanolaiye stated.

He described the issue as a systemic flaw tied to the budgetary envelope system, which he said did not reflect the realities and obligations of Nigeria’s global diplomatic footprint.

In a striking disclosure, Enikalnolaiye revealed that Nigeria owned more than 500 properties across the world, many of which were either abandoned or underutilised.

“We have over 500 government properties abroad, and many are not being optimally used,” he said.

To address that, he proposed the adoption of a public-private partnership (PPP) framework to unlock the economic value of the assets and generate sustainable funding for foreign missions.

“That is one sure way of ensuring a sustainable funding mechanism for our missions,” he added.

He stated that the Federal Executive Council had already approved a framework that should be urgently implemented.

Drawing from his diplomatic experience, Enikanolaiye cited past interventions to demonstrate the impact of assertive engagement, recalling how Nigeria successfully pressured foreign authorities to act in cases involving attacks on its citizens.

He referenced engagements in India, where Nigerian officials secured concrete measures, including designated law enforcement contacts in areas with high Nigerian populations.

“When we applied pressure at the highest levels, we saw immediate results. That is the approach we must now adopt consistently,” he said.

On South Africa, he acknowledged existing agreements but stated that enforcement had remained weak, while also pointing to restrictive policies in Ghana that imposed heavy financial requirements on foreign business owners.

Lawmakers, who spoke extensively during the screening, expressed deep concern over the treatment of Nigerians abroad and called for a more assertive foreign policy posture.

The senate also highlighted operational deficiencies in Nigerian missions, including lack of vehicles, dilapidated properties in prime locations, and bureaucratic hurdles preventing effective utilisation of national assets.

Concerns were equally raised about visa policies, with lawmakers stating that the difficulty foreigners faced in obtaining Nigerian visas undermined the country’s diplomatic and economic objectives.

By the end of the session, the atmosphere had shifted from routine screening to a clear call for reform, with senators expressing confidence in Enikalnolaiye’s capacity to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“This is a round peg in a round hole,” a lawmaker remarked.

His subsequent confirmation underscored Senate’s endorsement of his vision, but also set high expectations for delivery.

For Enikanolaiye, the task ahead is clear: restore Nigeria’s diplomatic strength, protect its citizens abroad, and translate foreign policy into measurable national gains.

As lawmakers signalled, the era of passive diplomacy was under scrutiny—and the new minister will be judged by how quickly and effectively he delivered change.