Nutrition International Commends Sokoto Govt on Health, Nutrition Commitment

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Country Director of Nutrition International, Dr. Osita Okonkwo, has commended the Sokoto State Government for its demonstrated commitment to the well-being of its people, particularly women and children.

Dr. Okonkwo gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health and the ministry’s management team at the ministry’s conference hall.

He reiterated that Nutrition International and the Sokoto State Government can build a future where no child is limited by malnutrition, where every adolescent can reach their full potential, and where every mother receives the nutrition she needs for a healthy life.

Outlining his mission to the state, Dr. Okonkwo said he was in Sokoto to hand over Zinc and ORS co-packs to the state government for statewide distribution, and to discuss ways to improve quality of care. He also emphasized the need to clarify Nutrition International’s investment alongside that of the state government.

“I am here to ensure the GiveWell project handed over to the state is effectively implemented; to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government on the project’s implementation; and to examine how Nutrition International and the state government can work together so that local communities, as end beneficiaries, can access quality health services,” he said.

“Since 2007, Nutrition International has had the honour of partnering with Sokoto State to improve nutrition outcomes for children, adolescents, and pregnant women. Over the years, this collaboration has continued to evolve, grounded in a shared vision of a healthier, more productive population,” Dr. Okonkwo stated.

He acknowledged the collaboration between Nutrition International and the Sokoto State Government has significantly reduced malnutrition in the state.

Responding, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Farouk Umar Abubakar, affirmed that the state government will continue to collaborate with Nutrition International, particularly on diarrhea management and on reducing malnutrition and stunted growth.

Dr. Abubakar noted a significant decline in malnutrition rates, from 35% to 20%, during the years of collaboration. He reaffirmed that no child will be left to suffer from malnutrition, diarrhea, or stunted growth, and assured that the state government will continue to work with organizations that improve the welfare of its citizens.

Earlier, at the office of the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Bilyaminu Sifawa acknowledged Nutrition International’s role in both the prevention and treatment of acute diarrhea.

“We are happy and appreciate all the interventions and support Nutrition International is rendering to the state. We value working with your team at the state level,” he said.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Muhammad Bello Manoma, said the state government remains committed to the health sector and responds promptly to health-related requests.

Dr. Manoma said the office’s accountability framework is already yielding results. “This year alone, the Sokoto State Government has exceeded its health budget. This is already reflected in the upgrade of our primary health centers, as well as the recruitment of nurses, midwives, and other health personnel,” he said.

Dr. Okonkwo was accompanied by Nutrition International Deputy Country Director, Mr. Babajide Adebisi; Senior Program Officer Mrs. Amina Attah; Senior Program Officer Mrs. Victoria Augumo; and State Coordinator Mr. Ayobami Oyedeji.