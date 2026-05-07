Radda Unveils Free Model School for Indigent Students, Says Education State Priority

• Minister hails project as education reform blueprint

Omolabake Fasogbon in Katsina





Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State yesterday unveiled Radda Model Secondary School in Radda town, Charanchi Local Government Area, a fully funded smart boarding institution designed to deliver free, high-quality education to indigent but academically gifted children across the state.

The school was formally commissioned by Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at a ceremony attended by top government officials and stakeholders, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa

Purpose-built to combine scale with quality, the school features two 500-capacity multipurpose conference halls, libraries, sports facilities, and residential hostels for both students and teachers.

Also are 42 classrooms with a maximum of 40 students each, and six specialised laboratories spanning agriculture, chemistry, biology, physics and vocational studies. It has already enrolled 998 students.

The school which is one of three of its type features special digital facilities including smart teaching aids and well-equipped laboratories for teaching and learning.

Speaking at the commissioning, Radda described the school as a deliberate policy response to longstanding inequality in access to quality education.

“This is not an act of charity; it is a commitment to making excellence accessible to every child, regardless of background. We are creating a system that searches for ability wherever it exists and gives it the opportunity to flourish. Our goal is to produce innovators, problem-solvers, and future leaders who can compete effectively on the global stage,” he declared.

He added that the school’s academic direction would prioritise emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence to position students to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The project forms part of a broader education reform agenda pursued by the administration since 2023, under which more than 75 new schools have been constructed and hundreds rehabilitated across underserved communities.

According to the governor, the model school initiative represents the peak of those interventions, with plans to replicate similar institutions across Katsina’s three senatorial zones.

He called on development partners and the private sector to support the initiative through scholarships, infrastructure partnerships, and teacher development programmes, stressing that education development is a shared responsibility.

In his remarks, Governor Abdulrahman described the project as a landmark achievement and a clear demonstration of purposeful leadership.

He noted the school represents more than a physical structure, describing it as a deliberate investment in the future, with modern classrooms, digital facilities, laboratories, and a functional boarding system.

He commended the initiative for aligning with national efforts to position education as a driver of economic and social development, with emphasis on equity, quality, accountability, and inclusiveness.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman also called on parents, community leaders, and stakeholders to take ownership of the facility, stressing the importance of maintenance and community support.

He suggested the introduction of student exchange programmes across northern states to promote broader exposure and inclusiveness.

Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa noted that the establishment of the Model School reflects a long-term vision for building future leaders.

He said that the project aligns with the federal government’s education reform agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on expanding access, improving quality, strengthening technical and vocational education, and enhancing digital learning systems.

“This institution is not just infrastructure; it is a symbol of hope, opportunity, and empowerment for young people,” he said.