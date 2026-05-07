Obi Condemns Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa, Urges Protection for Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has strongly condemned the resurgence of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, expressing concern over the safety of Nigerians and other Africans affected by the violence.

In a statement shared on his official handle on X, Obi described the attacks as alarming and unacceptable, stressing that no African should feel unsafe within the continent.

“I have been observing with deep concern the alarming rise of xenophobic attacks in South Africa. I strongly condemn these acts. My thoughts are with all those affected—especially our Nigerian brothers and sisters, whose lives, businesses, and dignity are once again under threat. No African should feel unsafe on African soil, or anywhere else,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor also commended Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, and her ministry for what he described as a prompt response to the situation.

Reflecting on past incidents, Obi recalled a previous visit to Nigerians affected by similar unrest, noting the experience underscored both the hardship endured and the resilience shown by victims.

“I recall my visit to our compatriots during a similar crisis. It was a painful experience that revealed both the suffering and resilience of our people. It also highlighted a fundamental truth: beyond borders, we share a common identity and destiny as Africans. Such experiences should have inspired lasting solutions, not recurring tragedy,” he added.

Obi further called on South African authorities to take decisive action to curb the violence, ensure justice for victims, and rebuild public trust.

“In this regard, I urge the authorities in South Africa to act decisively – to protect lives and property, bring perpetrators to justice, and restore public confidence. Leadership must rise to the occasion, making it clear that violence and intolerance have no place in our societies,” he stated.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have remained a recurring concern over the years, often straining diplomatic ties and raising questions about regional unity and the safety of foreign nationals on the continent.

Vice President: Mining Sector, in Two and Half Years, Attracted $2.6bn in Foreign Direct Investment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that the reforms of the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the mining sector is beginning to manifest, with over $2.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment attracted to the sector in the last two and half years alone.

He explained through the de-risking of the mining environment in the country, the administration has made local value addition a non-negotiable principle of licensing as Nigeria was no longer content to be a warehouse of raw materials.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the official inauguration of the Kursi Group Headquarters established by Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Gambari.

According to him: “We are becoming a global hub for mineral refinement, beneficiation, and value-driven industrial growth”.

On the prospect and contributions of the Kursi Group, the Vice President observed that “There is no doubt that any enterprise processing our lithium for the global green energy transition, and refining our gold to international standards right here on our soil, eases our industrial ambition.

“Every nation that rises does so by mastering the value chain of its natural advantage. Every nation that commands respect in the world economy learns to convert resources into products, products into industries, and industries into national power.”

Shortly after the inauguration of the Kursi Group Corporate Headquarters, the Vice President, accompanied by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and other dignitaries at the event, toured the facility housing a refining factory and a state-of-the-art minerals marketing and tracking platform.