ImpactHER Rallies 5000 Female Entrepreneurs for Green Global Market Share

ImpactHER Africa, Africa’s foremost non-governmental organisation dedicated to empowering female business owners has scaled up women-led economic transformation for entrepreneurs across Africa with a momentous gathering of over 5000 female business owners drawn from 58 countries who converged on Abuja to discuss how they can become major players in the 5 trillion global green economy.

The gathering was the 2nd edition of the Global African Women Sustainability Conference with the theme: “Rethink, Reinvest, Regenerate: Women Entrepreneurs As Architects of Global Africa’s Sustainable Future.”

According to Founder, ImpactHER Africa, Efe Ukala, the global green economy is now worth more than 5 trillion dollars a year and is on track to reach 7 trillion by 2030 and it is growing twice as fast as conventional industries. The global African women who already farm regeneratively, build with waste, weave with eco-dyes, and power villages with the sun should be part of the market, not outside it.

“Consumers around the world are now willing to pay nearly 10 percent for sustainably produced goods- 10% more. The premium is real and that tells us there is a market. Furthermore, an estimated 70% percent of informal cross-border trade in Africa is conducted by women. This brings us to the question- why are our women stuck in the informal economy?”, she mentioned.