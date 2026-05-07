Beta Glass Posts N7.85bn Profit in Q1, Maintains Strong Balance Sheet

Sunday Ehigiator

Beta Glass Plc has reported a profit after tax of N7.85 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, underscoring its resilience and strong financial position despite a challenging operating environment.

The company, in its unaudited financial results, also maintained a solid balance sheet, with total equity rising significantly to N104.12 billion during the period under review.

Revenue for the quarter stood at N37.54 billion, compared to N41.16 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting prevailing market conditions. Profit before tax came in at N11.89 billion, while earnings per share closed at N13.08.

Despite the dip in top-line performance, the company emphasised its operational strength and ability to sustain profitability amid economic headwinds.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Alex Gendis, said: “Our first quarter performance reflects the resilience of Beta Glass and the strength of our operating model. Despite a challenging and unpredictable environment, we sustained profitability and maintained a strong balance sheet. Our Q1 2026 performance was in line with our expectations.”

He explained that the performance trend was influenced by evolving customer demand patterns, noting: “Our Q1 2026 performance versus Q1 2025 is primarily driven by stabilisation in customer ordering patterns versus the same period last year, where there was significant stock build-up activity by a few key clients.”

Gendis added that the company remains focused on long-term growth, stating that “our focus remains on driving operational efficiency, deepening customer partnerships, and positioning the business for sustainable long-term growth.”

He further highlighted efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience, saying the company “executed with discipline to secure a robust raw material and inventory pipeline, ensuring clear visibility and continuity of supply to our valued customers amid ongoing global supply chain uncertainty and cost pressures.”

Beta Glass, a leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions in West and Central Africa, said it remains committed to delivering value through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, even as it navigates a complex busines