Stakeholders Call for Policy Frameworks to Accelerate National Domain Adoption

Emma Okonji

Industry stakeholders have called for policy frameworks that would accelerate national domain name adoption in Nigeria.

They made the call during the 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), which was held at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Stakeholders called for stronger policy intervention to drive the adoption of .ng domains among Nigerian businesses. Participants emphasised that organic growth, while encouraging, must be complemented by deliberate institutional frameworks that make .ng the default choice for new and existing businesses.

Stakeholders specifically called for enhanced collaboration between NiRA and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), urging the integration of .ng domain registration into the business incorporation and renewal process.

In his opening remarks, NiRA’s President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, said: “.ng is more than a domain it is Nigeria’s digital identity. Our focus remains on strengthening trust, driving adoption, and ensuring that Nigeria fully benefits from its internet ecosystem. Every organisation that registers under .ng is not just building a website; they are investing in the sovereignty and credibility of Nigeria’s presence in the global digital economy.”

Chief Operating Officer (COO) at NiRA, Mrs. Oluwaseyi Onasanya; said: “We have continued to build a resilient and secure registry that supports businesses, innovators, and institutions across Nigeria. Our priority is to deepen adoption, expand our stakeholder base, and create greater value throughout the .ng ecosystem. The growth trajectory we are on reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our members continue to place in us.”

Past President of NiRA, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, said: “Adoption of .ng among new businesses must be driven through policy and institutional alignment. The frameworks already exist what is needed is coordinated political will and cross-agency collaboration to translate intent into action.”