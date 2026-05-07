Godwin Obaseki Appointed Visiting Researcher at Boston University, USA

• To share insights on successes, challenges as Edo’s gov, serve as guide for public servants in Africa

The immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been named as a Visiting Scholar/Researcher at the African Studies Center, Boston University, in United States.

The Center, which is part of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University brings together students and scholars from across the arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences to develop Africa-focused expertise, drive multidisciplinary research, and lead public awareness initiatives.

Obaseki, who served as governor of Edo State from 2016 to 2024, is globally acclaimed for championing bold reforms in the public sector, digital governance, and education.

His administration’s EdoBEST programme, which focused on improving basic education through technology-driven methods, drew international attention and has been cited as a model for education reform in developing regions.

Obaseki will use the opportunity of his appointment to critically analyze the successes and challenges of the transformative projects and policies he pursued during his eight years as governor.

The goal is to produce a study that will guide public servants in Africa engaged in transformative leadership and economic reforms.

According to the Director of the African Studies Center, Nimi Wariboko, the Walter G. Muelder Professor of Social Ethics, Boston University is pleased to host Governor Obaseki as an active participant in the academic community of the prestigious Center.

“His affiliation with BU will enable him to interact with scholars here to refine his theoretical framework, hone his methodology for producing an empirical account of his tenure, and examine his policy framework against alternative models around the world.

“His affiliation with Boston University will also reflect positively on the ASC. His final output—in the form of book manuscript—will constitute a significant addition to the ASC’s scholarly contributions.

“His presence will also reactivate the historic practice of the ASC hosting prominent African public leaders who served with distinction and are willing to share their knowledge and experience with the Boston University community.”

Responding to the news of his appointment as Visiting Scholar, Obaseki said: “I am excited by this appointment and the privilege it affords me to be part of this world-class university.

“As a Visiting Scholar/Researcher at the African Studies Center, I will have the opportunity to document, explain and review the strategies and frameworks that I adopted to transform the economic and social development landscape of Edo State, which I had the privilege to lead as Governor from 2016 to 2024.

“The rich tradition of rigorous scholarship, global perspective and commitment to tackling the world’s most pressing challenges at Boston University presents the ideal environment for reflection, learning, collaboration, and exchange of ideas.”

In 1953, the African Studies Center was established at Boston University. It was only the second institution in the United States dedicated to the study of Africa.

More than seven decades later, the center is one of the largest and highly respected academic centers promoting African studies in the United States.

It has evolved into a global model for the study of Africa and cutting-edge research on the challenges facing the continent.

The US Department of Education designates the ASC as a Title VI National Resources Center, meaning it is important research and learning center for scholars and students in the United States for the study, understanding, and engagement with Africa and Africans.

Professor Scott Taylor, Dean of Pardee School of Global Studies and expert on Africa stated: “We are delighted that Governor Obaseki is taking time to reflect on and write on his experience as a public-sector leader in ways that will benefit African economies. Boston University has a long history of supporting research and development in Africa.”

“We are honored to host Governor Obaseki in the ASC and at the Pardee School. We are delighted to play a role in facilitating the Governor’s reflections on African political economy and public policy, and we look forward to the contributions that will emerge from his time here,” he added.