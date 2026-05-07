From Venice to Lagos: Award-Winning Comedy The Fisherman Arrives in Nigerian Cinemas

The internationally acclaimed comedy adventure The Fisherman, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Zoey Martinson, arrives in cinemas across Nigeria on May 15, 2026, bringing with it global recognition, a celebrated homecoming, and standout Nigerian talent.

Fresh off its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it won the prestigious UNESCO Fellini Medal, The Fisherman has quickly emerged as one of the most celebrated African comedies on the international stage. The film also won Best Narrative Feature at the American Black Film Festival and earned a nomination for Outstanding International Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards.

In a defining moment on the continent, director Zoey Martinson won Best Director at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos, one of Africa’s largest film festivals with the award presented by acclaimed actor David Oyelowo, further cementing the film’s impact across the continent.

Writer-director Zoey Martinson, whose work spans film, television, and international theater, brings her signature comedic voice to the screen. Martinson has previously directed projects for Hulu/Disney+, HBO Max, A24/Showtime, and Mzansi Magic (DStv).

“Zoey is an extraordinary filmmaker with a distinct voice, and I’m honored to champion her vision for The Fisherman, as an EP,” said Yvonne Orji. “As a First-Generation, Nigerian immigrant, this story felt personal, yet relatable. It carries both emotional weight and cultural relevance, and I’m excited to support projects like these that push the narrative forward while spotlighting bold, underrepresented talent.”

Executive produced by Emmy-nominated Nigerian actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Insecure), The Fisherman spotlights Nigerian talent on a global stage. Nigerian comedian Dulo Harris (iamdulo) delivers a standout comedic performance as the voice of the talking fish, while Nigerian-born dance phenomenon Endurance Grand who commands an audience of over 12 million followers brings undeniable star power and next-generation appeal to the screen.

Blending magical realism with sharp humor and heart, The Fisherman follows Atta Oko, a retired fisherman determined to finally own his own boat and become the envy of his village. But when he forms an unlikely partnership with a sarcastic talking fish, his quiet life spirals into a wildly unpredictable journey, from a coastal village to the fast-paced energy of the modern city.

What begins as a simple dream quickly becomes a hilarious, high-stakes adventure about ambition, reinvention, and the courage to chase a new future, no matter how unexpected the path.

The ensemble cast also includes Ricky Adelayitar (Netflix, Beasts of No Nation), William Lamptey (Pulse Most Influential Actor) Adwoa Akoto (HBO, I May Destroy You), and Princess Fathia Nkrumah, forming a vibrant, cross-continental lineup that reflects the film’s Pan-African spirit.

“The film is ultimately about dreaming bigger than your circumstances,” said Martinson. “And sometimes, the universe sends help in the most unexpected form… even if it’s a talking fish.”

Produced by Luu Vision Media, with producers Kofi Owusu-Afriyie and Korey Jackson, The Fisherman continues its global theatrical rollout across Africa as part of a growing movement to bring African stories to audiences across the continent.

Audiences across Nigeria can experience the comedy adventure in cinemas beginning May 15, 2026.