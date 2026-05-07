EMT Foundation Trains 41 on Various Vocational Skills 

In a move aimed at boosting self-reliance and strengthening community resilience, 41 students have graduated with life-saving and vocational skills under the batch C skill acquisition programme of the Esther Matthew Tonlagha(EMT) Foundation,

The beneficiaries were trained in key income-generating areas including fashion design, culinary arts, baking, salon services, as well as makeup and gele styling, skills considered critical for entrepreneurship and job creation at the grassroots level.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, in Effurun, Delta State, the Founder, EMT Foundation, Esther Tonlagha, said the programme was designed to equip women and vulnerable individuals with practical skills that can transform their lives and enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.

She noted that beyond certificates, the initiative provided participants with tools for economic independence and the capacity to respond to emergencies, thereby creating a ripple effect of impact across communities.

In a major boost to the graduates, Tonlagha announced a grant of N1 million to each of the 41 beneficiaries as take-off capital to support their transition into business and independent practice, a move expected to significantly accelerate the programme’s impact at the grassroots level.

According to her, the foundation’s vision is rooted in the belief that empowering individuals with relevant skills not only improves their personal circumstances but also uplifts families and communities.

“This is not just a celebration of completion, but a recognition of courage, growth and transformation,” she said, urging the graduates to remain committed, resilient and focused as they navigate challenges ahead.

Tonlagha emphasised that the real impact of the training would be measured by how the graduates apply their knowledge, particularly in saving lives, building sustainable livelihoods and supporting others in their communities.

She thanked partners who have supported the empowernment programmes across the Niger Delta region, adding: “Your trust and collaboration continue to drive this mission forward. You are not just supporting a programme, you are shaping lives and creating lasting impact.”

Observers said programmes such as this are increasingly critical in addressing unemployment and social vulnerability, especially among women and young people, while also strengthening grassroots capacity for emergency response.

The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing mentorship and support to beneficiaries, stressing that the graduation marks the beginning of a broader journey of empowerment and community impact for the participants.

Besides the cash grants, the graduating students were also provided with makeup kits, hair dressing and grooming tools, baking tools, generators and deep freezers.