  • Wednesday, 6th May, 2026

Coy Launches Tech Month Campaign with Exclusive Offers

Business | 2 seconds ago

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform, Konga, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated Konga Tech Month, which is a month-long campaign dedicated to delivering exceptional value across the technology category.

The campaign it said in a statement, presents one of the most compelling opportunities for consumers, SMEs and corporates to acquire premium technology products at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% across a wide range of products.

“Tech Month is designed to meet the growing demand for genuine, reliable, high-performance technology solutions in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy. Through strategic collaborations with global technology leaders such as Samsung, LG, ASUS, HP, and Starlink, Konga is reinforcing its commitment to technological democratization as the global economy increasingly pivots toward a digital-first future,” it said.

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