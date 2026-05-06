Plang Returns to Constituency, Presents Re‑election Forms, Seeks Support for 2027

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, Diket Satso Plang, has formally presented his nomination and expression of interest forms to political stakeholders in Pankshin Local Government Area, marking a major step in his consultations ahead of the 2027 general election.

Addressing traditional rulers, party leaders, and supporters during the visit, Plang said he returned home first to inform his constituents of his intention to seek a second term in the Senate and to request their prayers, support, and blessings.

“My people need to know where I am and why I want to return to the Senate. I came to seek their prayers and support because they gave me this opportunity,” he told the gathering.

The senator met with the Ngolong Ngas, Nde Jika Golit, at his palace, the Executive Chairman of Pankshin Local Government, Hon. Felix Gonung, as well as APC leaders and supporters across the area.

Plang explained that a second term would place him in a stronger position to deliver more benefits to Plateau Central, noting that legislative experience and established relationships with ranking lawmakers would enhance his effectiveness.

“My second return to the Senate will be of great advantage to my constituency. With the experience I now have, I will be more productive and more effective,” he said.

He highlighted several bills he has sponsored in the 10th National Assembly, including the bill establishing a Federal Medical Centre in Kanke, which has passed third reading and awaits presidential assent.

He also cited a bill for a National Eye Centre in Pushit, Mangu, intended to improve specialist eye care and support students of the School for the Blind located in the area.

Other bills he is pursuing include the establishment of an Irrigation and Water Management Institute in Nankat, an Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Centre in Jos, and a Federal College of Vocational and Technical Studies to boost youth empowerment and technical education.