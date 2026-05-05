IGP Orders Comprehensive Audit of Arms, Ammunition Across Police Formations to Curtail Weapon Proliferation

*Police Nab 280 Suspected Terrorists, Criminals, Recover 1,212 Arms, Ammunition, Rescue 189 Kidnap Victims in April

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered a comprehensive audit of arms, ammunition, and other weaponry across all police formations in a renewed effort to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons and strengthen internal accountability within the Force.

The directive, according to Disu, is aimed at ensuring accurate inventory management, preventing diversion or misuse of firearms, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

It is also expected to help identify gaps in armament control and reinforce security measures nationwide.

Speaking during a meeting with Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and other strategic police managers at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall in Abuja, Disu further directed Commissioners of Police to work closely with traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, youth organisations, women’s groups, and transport unions in order to effectively police their areas of responsibility.

He also instructed them to make their contact details available to community leaders within their respective states to improve intelligence gathering and operational response.

“I hereby direct all Commissioners of Police to immediately undertake a comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition within their respective Commands. This exercise must be thorough, transparent, and properly documented, with detailed reports forwarded to the Force Headquarters within the stipulated timeframe.

“The objective is clear: to strengthen accountability, identify existing gaps, and provide an accurate assessment of our operational needs. Let me emphasise that this is not a routine administrative task, but a critical measure to enhance our readiness, prevent misuse, and ensure that all assets entrusted to the Force are properly accounted for and optimally deployed,” he said.

He added, “The Nigeria Police Force cannot secure this nation alone. Security is a collective enterprise. We need the trust, the cooperation, and the active partnership of the Nigerian people – and we are committed to earning it.

“I am therefore directing every Commissioner of Police to hold regular town hall engagements across their State Commands. These are not ceremonial events. Commissioners must sit with traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, youth organisations, women’s groups, and transport unions – listening, sharing information, and building genuine partnerships.

“I am also taking a step that I believe will send a strong signal of openness and accessibility: I am directing all Commissioners of Police to make their contact details available to community leaders within their States. When a community leader needs to reach their Commissioner of Police, that line must be open. That is what community policing looks like in practice. Security intelligence flows from communities. When citizens trust the police, they share what they know. And that information saves lives. I therefore urge all Nigerians: if you see something, say something. We are listening, and we will act.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police revealed that no fewer than 280 suspected terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements were arrested in April, including suspects involved in murder, culpable homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and cult-related crimes.

Disu stated that police operatives also recovered over 1,212 arms and ammunition and rescued 189 kidnapped victims during several intelligence-led operations within the same period.

He assured Nigerians that the alleged extrajudicial killing of an unarmed suspect by an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Delta State would not be swept under the carpet, stressing that accountability would be pursued to its full and logical conclusion.

Providing a breakdown of the arrests and recoveries, he said, “Police Operatives arrested 28 suspected terrorists, 51 murder/culpable homicide suspects, 62 armed robbery suspects, 85 suspected kidnapping suspects and 54 suspected cultists.

“Activities of the police led to the rescue of 189 victims of kidnapping. In the same vein a total number of 140 assorted firearms were recovered in different operations, while 1,074 various calibres of ammunition were also recovered. 37 stolen vehicles were also recovered.”