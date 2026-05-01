NOWA President Visits Western Naval Command, NNS BEECROFT, Pushes Expanded Welfare Support for Naval Families

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The National President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Hajiya Aisha Idi Abbas, on Thursday visited the Western Naval Command and Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT in Lagos, pushing for expanded welfare support for naval families and deeper collaboration with naval authorities.

The visit to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, at the Naval Base, Apapa, drew senior officers, spouses and stakeholders, and underscored efforts to strengthen institutional cohesion, welfare coordination and operational support systems across the command.

In his welcome address, the FOC described the NOWA President as “the mother of the Nigerian Navy,” commending her leadership and commitment to advancing the welfare of naval families nationwide.

He noted that the Western Naval Command had remained steadfast in delivering on its mandate of securing Nigeria’s maritime domain and protecting critical national assets through a robust operational framework aligned with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

Rear Admiral Mustapha disclosed that the Command’s operational strategy is driven by a “Four D Doctrine” focused on detecting, deterring, disrupting and denying criminal activities within the maritime environment.

According to him, the command has intensified patrols by deploying smaller vessels across Lagos creeks and lagoon corridors, particularly around Badagry and adjoining waterways, to block smuggling routes and eliminate security blind spots.

He added that the Command has leveraged advanced maritime surveillance technologies, including the Falcon Eye system and regional maritime awareness capabilities, to enhance intelligence-driven operations.

Beyond kinetic operations, the FOC stressed the importance of community engagement, noting that most maritime crimes originate at the grassroots, thereby necessitating sustained collaboration with traditional rulers and local stakeholders.

He revealed that the Command has also undertaken medical outreaches and empowerment initiatives to strengthen civil-military relations and discourage criminality within host communities.

The FOC further acknowledged NOWA’s strategic role as a critical enabler of operational success, emphasising that stability on the home front directly impacts effectiveness at sea.

“An unstable home front would not translate to effectiveness at sea. The support from NOWA has contributed significantly to our ability to carry out our mandate,” he said.

He commended the association’s interventions in education, healthcare and vocational empowerment, recalling past initiatives that provided skills acquisition opportunities for naval spouses and enhanced economic resilience.

The visit, he said, provides an avenue to align command activities with NOWA’s programmes, thereby reinforcing professional efficiency and operational excellence within the Nigerian Navy.

In her remarks, Hajiya Abbas expressed appreciation to the FOC and his team for the warm reception, describing the visit as part of efforts to consolidate existing relationships and deepen support structures for naval families.

She lauded the dedication and sacrifices of naval personnel in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests, affirming the Association’s commitment to improving the welfare and well-being of officers’ families.

“We recognise the relentless dedication and sacrifices that the personnel of this command make in safeguarding our nation’s maritime interests.

“Your commitment to excellence and service is commendable. We remain resolute in supporting the families of our personnel, recognising the vital role they play in upholding the spirit of unity and resilience within the naval community,” she said.

Hajiya Abbas reiterated that NOWA remains focused on building a strong support network that promotes unity, resilience and development within the naval community despite its non-governmental status and limited resources.

She, however, appealed for sustained collaboration and support from naval authorities to enable the Association to expand its impact across commands and formations.

The visit ended with the NOWA President planting some trees to preserve nature, just as she laid the foundation for the proposed Officers’ Mess and Boat Club aimed at enhancing welfare and recreational facilities within the command.

Meanwhile, the NOWA President also visited NNS BEECROFT, where she was received by the Commander, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, marking the first time a NOWA National President would visit the facility in a long while.