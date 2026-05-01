BUA Cement Splashes N4.5bn on Distributors

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Mr. Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a cumulative N4.5 billion reward for the distributors of BUA Cement’s products in Nigeria.

Rabiu announced this recently in Lagos when the cement company recognised and rewarded its top performing distributors across Nigeria at the 2025 edition of its annual “Distributors’ Awards,” that was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites Convention Centre, Lagos.

He said: “To further demonstrate our appreciation, all our dealers will receive a N30 per bag bonus on all volumes purchased in 2025, with a total sum of N4.5 billion earmarked for this initiative.”

Rabiu described the awards as a reflection of the company’s appreciation for the loyalty and performance of its distributors.

“This awards ceremony is to acknowledge the efforts of our distributors who have shown resilience and have grown with BUA Cement Plc over the years through their outstanding performance.

“Their role goes beyond selling cement. They are key contributors to socio economic development across the country,” he stated.

He said that Nigeria’s growing population presented significant opportunities for distributors to expand and deepen their impact, assuring them of the company’s continued support.

“We are making concerted efforts to increase our production capacity with the addition of Line 6 in Sokoto and the forthcoming 3 million tonnes per annum Ososo plant.