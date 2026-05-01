  • Friday, 1st May, 2026

APC Extends Sale of Forms, Deadline

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the extension of the timelines for the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, as well as the submission of completed forms for the 2027 general election.

The sale of forms was scheduled to run from Saturday, April 25 to Saturday, May 2, 2026, while the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Monday, May 4, 2026.

Addressing journalists after the NWC meeting yesterday in Abuja, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, noted that the sale of forms would now close at midnight on Monday, May 4, 2026.

He added that the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents has been extended to midnight on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at its meeting held on Thursday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, has approved an extension of the timelines for the sale of aspirants’ Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, as well as the submission of completed forms for the 2027 General Elections,” Meseko added.

He noted that the need to extend the dates became necessary because of the public holiday observed nationwide on Friday and to accommodate the high level of interest from aspirants.

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