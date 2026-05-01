Ambode Congratulates Hamzat, Backs Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

Sunday Ehigiator





Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated the deputy governor, Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement yesterday, Ambode said, “I join my fellow members of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate my brother and friend, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of our great party, the APC.”

He added, “Your deliberate and purposeful consultations with the party hierarchy and all members of the party have demonstrated you are a true party man committed to the party’s ideals and values of unity and progress.”

Ambode noted that Hamzat’s emergence was well deserved, stating, “Your adoption as our party’s consensus candidate is a reflection of your loyalty, hard work and dedication to the party for over two decades.”

The former governor also reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu, saying, “I restate my unshakeable commitment to support the re-election of our Leader, President Bola Tinubu, GCFR.”

He added, “I strongly believe that the greater prosperity of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is firmly tied to the continued governance of Mr. President.”

On the forthcoming elections, Ambode said, “We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work to deliver landslide victories for our party at both the state and federal levels as the process unfolds.”

He further charged party members, noting, “As Lagos APC, our mission should be to deliver at least 3 million votes for Mr. President and support other States in Southwest to deliver great results.”