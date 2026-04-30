  • Thursday, 30th April, 2026

US Reaffirms Recognition of Morocco’s Sovereignty over Sahara

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

The United States has reaffirmed its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, a statement by Morocco’ s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “The United States recognizes Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara,” said the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Mr. Christopher Landau, during a press conference on Wednesday following his meeting in Rabat with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

The American official also emphasised that “we are trying in the framework of the most recent Security Council resolution [Ed. Resolution 2797] to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has gone on for an unacceptable time,” adding that “this situation cannot wait another 50 years or 150 years or 200 years to be resolved.”

The ministry added that “During his talks with Mr. Bourita, Landau also reiterated the continuous support of the U.S. for Morocco’s serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal, which he described as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the territorial dispute over the Sahara.”

The US Deputy Secretary of State also emphasized, during this meeting, “the support of the United States for American companies wishing to invest and do business in the Sahara.”

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