Tolu Odebiyi Returns to Senate Race, Backs Tinubu’s Sweeping Reforms 

* Picks APC form for Ogun West, hails Adeola’s choice as consensus guber candidate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former lawmaker representing Ogun West in the 9th National Assembly, Tolu Odebiyi, has formally declared his intention to return to the Senate, announcing that he has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial nomination form for the district.

In a statement issued Thursday by his media office, Odebiyi described his comeback bid as “strategic and necessary” following the party’s adoption of Olamilekan Adeola as its consensus governorship candidate in Ogun State.

He argued that sustaining ongoing development in Ogun West requires experienced legislative leadership capable of complementing executive policies at the national level.

Odebiyi also commended President Bola Tinubu for what he termed bold and far-reaching reforms since assuming office, noting that the administration has set Nigeria on the path of economic restructuring and long-term stability.

He highlighted key policy measures of the Tinubu administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate unification, ongoing tax reforms, infrastructure investments and initiatives aimed at boosting local production and attracting foreign investment.

According to him, such sweeping changes demand seasoned lawmakers who can effectively support the executive through responsive legislation.

Reflecting on his previous tenure, Odebiyi said Ogun West witnessed significant progress under his representation, citing interventions in community development, education, skill acquisition, energy supply, access to credit, water provision and agricultural empowerment.

He maintained that his time in the Senate was marked by “active and effective legislative engagement”, including the sponsorship of bills and motions targeting both regional and national development priorities.

The former senator added that his contributions earned him recognition as one of the most active lawmakers of the 9th Assembly, culminating in the conferment of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on him.

He further noted that beyond legislative duties, he addressed pressing constituency challenges, including the economic impact of COVID-19, border closures, infrastructure deficits such as the Ota–Abeokuta road, water supply issues in Ota, and concerns over the conduct of some paramilitary operatives.

Odebiyi stressed that his approach to governance has remained people-centred and driven by commitment to tangible results.

“As we move forward, this is not a time for experimentation or underperformance. It is a time to consolidate gains, leverage experience, and ensure our district is strategically positioned in the next phase of national governance,” he said.

He pledged to provide “tested, credible and results-driven representation”, anchored on integrity, legislative experience and cross-party collaboration, while expressing appreciation to constituents for their continued support.